'The means to a greener future': Material Evolution plots low-carbon cement factory in Wrexham

A Middlesborough-based start-up has unveiled plans to build a factory in Wrexham that will produce low-carbon cement at an industrial scale.

In an announcement yesterday, Material Evolution said the new factory would open in October and aim to produce 150,000 tonnes of low-carbon cement a year using by-products of heavy industry.

Material Evolution claims its cement emits 85 per cent less embodied CO2 than a traditional Portland cement, with no reduction in quality and workability.

It said the new Welsh factory would make it the biggest producer of low-carbon cement in the the country, and provide a template for production that could be replicated across the UK and Europe.

Founded in 2017 by Dr Liz Gilligan and Sam Clark, the company is also working on developing a "net zero embodied carbon cement" that would deliver even greater carbon savings for the built environment, according to the update.

"We are on a mission to rapidly and radically decarbonise the construction industry, by creating a product that emits 85 per cent less carbon than traditional OPC, followed by our net zero carbon cement which we are working on scaling into production," said company co-founder Dr Gilligan. "In just a few years, we've achieved a remarkable position within the industry, and soon we'll be able to launch our first industrial-scale cement factory in Wrexham working at volume - delivering a product that'll enable today's contractors, engineers and architects to build a greener tomorrow."

Material Evolution's cement has been developed as part of the £7.6m Mevocrete project, a government-backed programme which brings together partners across the entire concrete supply chain to examine, develop and scale a geopolymer cement made from industrial wastes.

Material Evolution said it was currently working on trials of its low-carbon cement with Spanish steel recycling company Celsa through the scheme.

Professor David Hughes, chief security officer at Material Evolution and co-lead of the Mevocrete project, said Material Evolution's cement benefited from an "untapped" supply of by-products from heavy industry, which would otherwise go to landfill. "We're providing the means to a greener future, taking industrial waste from landfills and powering it into something new, sustainable and less carbon intensive," he said.

"Concrete is ubiquitous in nature being the second most used material on earth and is one of the world's biggest contributors to CO2 emissions, so presenting solutions for its decarbonisation is at the heart of circular efforts within the construction industry," he added. "Cement is a binder and what we're looking at here is creating a net zero embodied carbon cement which is inherently more durability, which means our houses, infrastructure and transport highways would be transformed on mass industry scale, really tapping into a local and national picture of a net zero environment."

Materials Evolution said its journey had been accelerated by the British Standards Institution (BSI)'s move to revise industry standards for cement last October.

The revision provided greater flexibility for producers to use up to 65 per cent less original Porland cement replacement by two or more, low-carbon cementitious materials, therefore helping both producers and specifiers in the concrete industry.

Hughes noted that Material Evolution was already in conversations with contractors, architects, government agencies and institutions that had "huge say" in the way cement is made and specified.

