Hitachi Energy grid technology takes aim at SF6 greenhouse gas

Hitachi Energy has announced the launch of a new grid technology which it claims can help tackle emissions of sulphur hexafloride (SF6), a greenhouse gas many magnitudes more potent than carbon dioxide.

The company claims its new product - the EconiQ 550 kV circuit breaker - is "the world's highest-voltage SF6-free switchgear".

SF6 is man-made greenhouse gas used as an insulator of electricity in switchgear, the set of devices which control, measure and protect the transmission of electricity.

The most potent greenhouse gas ever studied by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the gas is 25,200 times more effective at warming the planet than carbon dioxide and remains in atmosphere for more than 1,000 years, making even small releases into the atmosphere a major source of concern.

Hitatchi Energy has calculated that every 550 kV gas insulated substation that uses EconiQ could eliminate the carbon equivalent of 170 fully booked jumbo jets flying from Paris to New York, without compromising on the size, performance, and reliability levels of traditional switchgear.

The new technology can be used in gas-insulated switchgear, dead tank breakers, and the EconiQ 420 kV Live Tank Breaker, it said.

Markus Heimbach, executive vice president and managing director of the High Voltage Products Business Unit, said the technology could help the world eliminate SF6 gas, without huting efforts to rapidly build out electricity infrastructure as the energy transition gathered pace.

"It's hard to overstate the critical role that this little-known gas plays in keeping the lights on – it has been as central to building our modern world as steel and concrete," he said. "This makes SF6 exceptionally challenging to phase out. The industry can only overcome the dual challenges of strict SF6 regulations and rising transmission demands with solutions that eliminate this gas without sacrificing size or performance. Our new EconiQ technology is the first to meet this critical need. Hitachi Energy is the first to have come up with sustainable products for this voltage level, where the largest portion of SF6 is used."

Heimbach said there was no time to waste for utilities to switch to SF6-free systems, noting that it was important to "act fast, as decisions taken today will determine the success of net zero in 2050" given that new switchgear equipment typically lasts for 40 years.

Hitatchi said there was demand from both private stakeholders and regulators to phase out SF6 from their equipment, which was seen as an environmental threat and a liability, even if high industry standards meantleaks and minor accidental releases are rare.

The technology is launched as regulators tighten the rules arond the use of SF6 on power grids. The EU has already announced a plan to ban SF6 in medium and high-voltage switchgear by 2030 and 2032, respectively, and the UK and USA preparing similar regulations.

It said it had alredy received pilot orders for its SF6-free equipment from utilities, including UK utility SSEN Transmission, which has placed an order for its EconiQ 420 kV live tank breaker as part of plans to invset £20m in north of Scotland electricity transmission network to support UK and Scottish energy security and clean power targets.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Hitachi Energy and order some of the world's first SF6-free 420 kV AIS circuit breakers, which is a testament to our position as a leader in the adoption of SF6 alternatives," said Rob McDonald, managing director of SSEN Transmission. "The use of the technology is a key enabler to ensure we meet our ambitious grid expansions plans for 2030 and beyond, as well as our science-based carbon reduction target. The equipment will be used for a substation upgrade project in the north of Scotland which will reinforce the local network and allow for the connection of several onshore wind farms, contributing to UK net zero targets."

It said it had also signed contracts with Dutch-Germany transmission system operator TenneT and two customers in the US.

You can now sign up to attend the fifth annual Net Zero Festival, which will be hosted by BusinessGreen on October 22-23 at the Business Design Centre in London.