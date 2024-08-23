Study: Human-wildlife 'overlap' to increase across more than half of Earth's land by 2070

Human-wildlife "overlap" is forecast to increase across 57 per cent of the Earth's terrestrial surface by 2070 as a result of population growth and a shift in species distribution driven by climate change, a new study has found.

The research, published this week in academic journal Science Advances, warns increasing overlap between wildlife and humans over the coming decades will not only exacerbate biodiversity and nature loss, but increase the chances of animals being killed by people, wildlife eating livestock and crops, and make future pandemics more likely by driving humans and lesser-encountered species into contact.

"We find that the spatial extent and magnitude of overlap between people and wildlife species will markedly shift in the future," the study notes. "The emerging patterns of human-wildlife overlap have consequences for both sides of human-wildlife interactions: They will alter the distribution and magnitude of wildlife-related ecosystem services and who benefits from them, and they will have tremendous impacts on the biodiversity, structure, behaviour, and function of future wildlife communities."

The University of Michigan researchers behind the study, entitled Global expansion of human-wildlife overlap in the 21st century , said they hoped the findings could be used to guide policymakers to prevent further "human and wildlife conflicts" and focus more on the conservation of species richness. "These findings underscore the need to focus conservation and sustainability efforts on hot spots of overlap in forests because of the increasing and simultaneous human stressors that these diverse wildlife communities will face in the future," the report states.

A comparison of where people are likely to inhabit land in the future with the spatial distribution areas of more than 22,000 species found 70 per cent of land in Africa and two thirds of South America will see increases human-wildlife friction by 2070, while more than one-third of the areas in North America and a quarter of the areas in Oceania are predicted to witness greater overlap.

When looking at median change at national level, the scientists also found that overlap will increase in 178 countries in the next 50 years, with regions of particularly high population density such as China and India particularly impacted, and European nations least affected.

And across all continents, the study suggested more forested land area will experience more human-wildlife overlap than a decrease, driven by four-fold increase in median human densities in South America and Oceania and a six-fold increase in Africa. Forested areas in these continents are forecast to experience greater declines in species richness by 2070 than any other land type in any other region.

The researchers found that agricultural areas will see "extensive" increases in human-wildlife overlap, potentially associated with shifts in the demand and supply of "ecosystem services" provided by wildlife. As an example, researchers forecast that over 70 per cent of croplands projected to have increasing human-wildlife overlap by 2070 are expected to see a decline in insectivorous birds which can help reduce the numbers of crop pests.

Moreover, among grasslands projected to have greater overlap by 2070, 56 per cent are expected to see a decline in large carnivores which may prey upon livestock, while just over a quarter are projected to have an increase in human-wildlife crossover.

The study also revealed that a greater proportion of urban land areas across all continents will experience more human-wildlife overlap than will experience a decrease, with crossover between humans and nature particularly concentrated in places where median human densities are predicted to grow almost two-fold by 2070.

"Decreasing species richness in urban areas could reduce the ecosystem services provided to urban residents, as wildlife such as predators and scavengers can reduce the prevalence of some human diseases in urban or peri-urban environments such as rabies, anthrax, and bovine tuberculosis," the report warns.

The report comes as global decision makers prepare to head to Cali, Colombia, for the UN COP16 Biodiversity Summit later this autumn, where they will discuss how to drive progress towards a global goal to halt and reverse nature loss by 2030.

Meanwhile, in the UK, the new Labour government recently promised a "rapid review" of legally binding targets spanning air pollution, tree planting, biodiversity, waste reduction, and other environmental metrics in order to inform a new statutory plan to protect and restore nature.

