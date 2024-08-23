Wizz Air's 'all you can fly' offer and Greg Jackson on grid reform: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen rounds up the top five most popular stories on the site this week
Survey: UK homeowners ignoring heat pumps in green retrofit plans
Too many homeowners focusing on small energy efficiency changes rather than replacing fossil gas boilers, MCS Foundation research suggests
- by Amber Rolt
Ørsted scraps Flagship One green shipping fuels project in Sweden
Company announced plans to cancel Swedish e-methanol plant as it posted its first financial results following 'strategic review' of business
- by Cecilia Keating (@cecilia_keating)
'Electrification is everything': Octopus Energy CEO Greg Jackson on how to build a cheaper, cleaner UK power grid
The entrepreneur chats exclusively to BusinessGreen about steps the new Labour government could take to deliver a cleaner, more efficient and secure energy system
- by Cecilia Keating (@cecilia_keating)
'Major milestone': UK reaches 250,000 heat pump installations
Latest data shows demand from homes and businesses for heat pumps is steadily increasing putting UK on track for record year in 2024
- by Amber Rolt
All you can fly': Wizz Air 'unlimited' flights deal criticised by green groups
Budget airline subscription deal offering customers 'unlimited' cheap flights for annual fee criticised as 'irresponsible' in midst of climate crisis
- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder)