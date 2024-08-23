Wizz Air's 'all you can fly' offer and Greg Jackson on grid reform: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

Wizz Air's 'all you can fly' offer and Greg Jackson on grid reform: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen rounds up the top five most popular stories on the site this week

Survey: UK homeowners ignoring heat pumps in green retrofit plans

Too many homeowners focusing on small energy efficiency changes rather than replacing fossil gas boilers, MCS Foundation research suggests

- by Amber Rolt

 

Ørsted scraps Flagship One green shipping fuels project in Sweden

Company announced plans to cancel Swedish e-methanol plant as it posted its first financial results following 'strategic review' of business

- by Cecilia Keating (@cecilia_keating

 

'Electrification is everything': Octopus Energy CEO Greg Jackson on how to build a cheaper, cleaner UK power grid

The entrepreneur chats exclusively to BusinessGreen about steps the new Labour government could take to deliver a cleaner, more efficient and secure energy system

- by Cecilia Keating (@cecilia_keating

 

'Major milestone': UK reaches 250,000 heat pump installations

Latest data shows demand from homes and businesses for heat pumps is steadily increasing putting UK on track for record year in 2024

- by Amber Rolt

 

All you can fly': Wizz Air 'unlimited' flights deal criticised by green groups

Budget airline subscription deal offering customers 'unlimited' cheap flights for annual fee criticised as 'irresponsible' in midst of climate crisis

- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder)

Electricity market reform: Octopus Energy CEO issues renewed call for shift to locational pricing

Seven essential shifts for resilient, fair and thriving value chains

