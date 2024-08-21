CVB plots nuclear energy 'super cluster' at newly-acquired Gloucestershire site

Chiltern Vital Berkeley (CVB) has today agreed to purchase the 40-acre Gloucestershire Science and Technology Park in Berkeley for a reported £6.5m in order to create the UK's first low carbon "super cluster" for nuclear research, education and AI.

The developer, a wholly owned subsidiary of Chiltern Vital Group (CVG), said it would seek to transform the site - which formerly housed one of the world's first civil nuclear power stations - into the UK's R&D centre of excellence for the next generation of small modular and micro reactor technology.

Previously home to a Magnox nuclear reactor from 1962 to 1989, the site was saved from demolition in 2016, with its laboratory turned into a science and technology park by South Gloucestershire and Stroud College (SGS).

The College first agreed to sell its science park to Chiltern Vital Group in January. However, an on-site university technical college for around 400 students is not being sold as part of the agreement announced today, and will continue to operate as before, according to BBC News.

"I am excited to close this acquisition and begin the first phase of Berkeley's transformational redevelopment," said Chris Turner, chief executive of CVG. "CVG is already working with some of the world's leading clean energy companies. I look forward to being involved in turning Berkeley/Oldbury into a low carbon supercluster over the next decade and supporting the positive impact that this project will have on the local, regional and national economy."

Today's announcement follows that the acquisition of a nearby site at Oldbury earlier this year by Great British Nuclear - the UK government owned nuclear and fuels firm - which CVG said would made its new Berkeley site well positioned to support the UK's nuclear energy training needs.

Key to the regeneration of Berkeley will be the provision of nuclear-centric education and skills training in order to provide approximately 150,000 new nuclear trained employees required over the next decade, it said.

"News of this Berkeley Science Park development is incredibly exciting for the UK nuclear industry," added Professor Tom Scott of the University of Bristol. "It will act as a focal point for skills development, research and innovation that will serve the UK well for decades to come.

"The prospect of bringing advanced nuclear energy technology demonstrators to the site has huge appeal from both an academic and industrial perspective. The UK has the opportunity to be trailblazers for advancing atomic energy technologies in helping to replace the use of fossil fuels and combat climate change."

CVG today confirmed a number of partners for the "super cluster" project, including the University of Bristol, the National College for Nuclear, Berkeley Green University Technical College and SGS.

Moreover, Rolls-Royce SMR - which recently became first company to submit its small modular reactor design to the UK industry's regulator - has been tapped to support the site's development and has expressed interest in locating its operations at the new "super cluster", according to CVG.

Chris Cholerton, chief executive of Rolls-Royce SMR, said the announcement opened up the possibility of delivering "new nuclear" at Berkeley a step closer. "Our long-term SMR fleet roll-out will be enabled by private developers and government working collaboratively, and CVG brings significant experience in delivering transformational energy projects to the nuclear sector," he said.

In its election manifesto, Labour promised to "get Hinkley Point C over the line" and expressed support for both new conventional nuclear power stations such as Sizewell C in Suffolk as well as plans for a fleet of new SMRs fleet which it said would "play an important role in helping the UK achieve energy security and clean power while securing thousands of good, skilled jobs".

News of the sale also comes just a day after the World Nuclear Association's latest annual report estimated that global nuclear power generation rose to over 2,600 terawatt hours in 2023, providing almost a tenth of the world's electricity.

