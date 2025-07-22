'Maturing investor confidence': Nuclear fusion industry sees funding more than double to over $2.5bn

Latest figures from the Fusion Industry Association show total funding across the sector has increased five-fold since 2021 and is now just shy of $10bn
Could the old joke about fusion power always being 20 years away soon be proven wrong? That is certainly the hope of a growing group of private investors and public funding bodies, which last year pumped...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis