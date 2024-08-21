CDP extends company disclosure deadline amid 'technical issues'

CDP has given companies more time to submit data about their environmental performance this year, after users reported "technical issues" with its new online disclosure portal.

The environmental data non-profit yesterday apologised for the problems some users had been facing, and confirmed it had moved the scoring deadline for disclosures to 2 October and pushed the reporting window to 16 October as a result.

The thousands of companies which disclose their climate, water, plastic and deforestation data to CDP previously had to until 18 September to complete both steps.

CDP said it was extending the deadlines after the portal it had launched in June had faced "technical issues", and sought to reassure companies they would not be penalised as a result of these "unforeseen challenges".

"We are here to support the ecosystem and apologise for the inconvenience caused by the technical issues," it said in a statement yesterday. "Our priority is to fix these problems and ensure they do not affect disclosure or scoring."

The new reporting portal had been launched in June in a bid to make environmental disclosures easier and more efficient for companies around the world, which are under increasing regulatory and investor pressure to provide in-depth environmental and climate data on their impacts of their business activities and supply chains worldwide.

CDP said the portal had been designed to make it easier to share quality data back to the market, but admitted the "unforeseen challenges with this new technology means these goals have not been met".

It said it was working with the developer of its portal on an improvement plan and would be implementing fixes throughout August to address data-entry challenges.

In addition, it is working with the portal developer on "longer-term considerations", including its decision earlier this year to introduce a single questionnaire aligned with key market standards and frameworks, it explained.

CDP said it It would continue to update firms on progress via account managers and additional written resources. "We deeply regret the disruption caused by these challenges and share your frustration," it said. "We're conscious there is more work to do ensure the reporting process is as streamlined as possible, and we remain committed to making improvements."

More than 23,000 companies around the world disclosed environmental data through CDP in 2023, as well as 1,100 cities, states and regions.

Want to understand what is going on at the cutting edge of sustainability? Check out BusinessGreen Intelligence - the premier information for professionals focused on the UK's green economy.