CDP extends company disclosure deadline amid 'technical issues'

Cecilia Keating
clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Non-profit apologises for 'inconvenience' caused by technical issues on its newly-launched disclosure platform, as it shifts reporting window and scoring dates

CDP has given companies more time to submit data about their environmental performance this year, after users reported "technical issues" with its new online disclosure portal.

The environmental data non-profit yesterday apologised for the problems some users had been facing, and confirmed it had moved the scoring deadline for disclosures to 2 October and pushed the reporting window to 16 October as a result.

The thousands of companies which disclose their climate, water, plastic and deforestation data to CDP previously had to until 18 September to complete both steps.

CDP said it was extending the deadlines after the portal it had launched in June had faced "technical issues", and sought to reassure companies they would not be penalised as a result of these "unforeseen challenges".

"We are here to support the ecosystem and apologise for the inconvenience caused by the technical issues," it said in a statement yesterday. "Our priority is to fix these problems and ensure they do not affect disclosure or scoring."

The new reporting portal had been launched in June in a bid to make environmental disclosures easier and more efficient for companies around the world, which are under increasing regulatory and investor pressure to provide in-depth environmental and climate data on their impacts of their business activities and supply chains worldwide.

CDP said the portal had been designed to make it easier to share quality data back to the market, but admitted the "unforeseen challenges with this new technology means these goals have not been met".  

It said it was working with the developer of its portal on an improvement plan and would be implementing fixes throughout August to address data-entry challenges. 

In addition, it is working with the portal developer on "longer-term considerations", including its decision earlier this year to introduce a single questionnaire aligned with key market standards and frameworks, it explained.

CDP said it It would continue to update firms on progress via account managers and additional written resources. "We deeply regret the disruption caused by these challenges and share your frustration," it said. "We're conscious there is more work to do ensure the reporting process is as streamlined as possible, and we remain committed to making improvements."

More than 23,000 companies around the world disclosed environmental data through CDP in 2023, as well as 1,100 cities, states and regions. 

Want to understand what is going on at the cutting edge of sustainability? Check out BusinessGreen Intelligence - the premier information for professionals focused on the  UK's green economy.

Related Topics

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

The Tofoo Co. snapped up by Comitis Capital as it eyes 'era of rapid expansion'

'Electrification is everything': Octopus Energy CEO Greg Jackson on how to build a cheaper, cleaner UK power grid

Most read
01

'Major milestone': UK reaches 250,000 heat pump installations

20 August 2024 • 2 min read
02

Report: Rising nuclear generation provides almost tenth of world's electricity in 2023

20 August 2024 • 4 min read
03

Siemens Energy and ISO 50001: An energy management success

20 August 2024 • 7 min read
04

'Green momentum is building': Poll points to UK rise in net zero construction projects

20 August 2024 • 3 min read
05

Smart meters: 20 millionth second-generation device connects to Britain's network

20 August 2024 • 3 min read

More on Carbon Accounting

Executives say emissions disclosures are here to stay despite challenges to US rules
Carbon Accounting

Executives say emissions disclosures are here to stay despite challenges to US rules

California and the EU's corporate disclosure mandates are acting like a port in a storm amidst federal upheaval

Leah Garden, Trellis
clock 02 August 2024 • 2 min read
More than 500 financial institutions now committed to TCFD-backed reporting standard
Carbon Accounting

More than 500 financial institutions now committed to TCFD-backed reporting standard

Number of signatories to loan and investment emissions reporting standard passes 500 mark, PCAF reveals

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 01 August 2024 • 2 min read
To commute, or not to commute: What do shifting UK working patterns mean for corporate climate action?
Carbon Accounting

To commute, or not to commute: What do shifting UK working patterns mean for corporate climate action?

Four years on from the pandemic, daily working habits are still in flux, with significant implications for national and corporate climate policy

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 31 July 2024 • 7 min read