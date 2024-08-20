Report: Rising nuclear generation provides almost tenth of world's electricity in 2023

Global nuclear power generation rose to over 2,600 terawatt hours in 2023, providing almost a tenth of the world's electricity, according to the World Nuclear Association (WNA).

The trade body's latest annual World Nuclear Performance Report today shows global nuclear power generation and average capacity factors both increased last year, making it the world's second largest source of zero carbon power generation after hydropower.

It reveals electricity generation from the world's fleet of nuclear power stations increased by 58 terawatt house (TWh) last year compared to 2022, with the return to service of several reactors in France after extended outages helping offset a 1GW drop in global capacity to 382GW.

The average capacity factor of nuclear reactors worldwide increased by one per cent to reach 81.5 per cent overall in 2023, which the WNA said demonstrated that nuclear "remains the most reliable means of suppling clean electricity to the grid".

The WNA claimed the amount of electricity generated by the world's 439 nuclear reactors last year – which provided nine per cent of the word's power needs - helped to avoid 2.1 billion tonnes of CO2 emissions compared to carbon-intensive coal power generation.

In total, five new reactors were connected to the grid for the first time worldwide, with one each in the USA, China, Slovakia, Belarus and South Korea, according to the report. Construction also began on a further six new reactors last year, five of them in China and the other in Egypt.

Asia continues to dominate new nuclear, with the report noting that of 64 nuclear reactors currently under construction worldwide, as many as two-thirds are in Asia, with 30 in China alone. Eastern Europe and Russia are second to Asia in terms of the number of reactors under construction, according to the report.

Director-general of the WNA, Dr Sama Bilbao y Leon, said the report demonstrated the "continued excellent performance of the global reactor fleet" and that the global nuclear industry was now "set for a period of major expansion".

"Excitingly, there are new reactors coming online and plans for new construction in a diverse range of countries," she said. "Collaboration and competition in the industry will deliver many new projects over the coming years. Our performance report indicates that reactors built now will produce dependable, carbon-free energy for decades and decades."

Nuclear power remains controversial for some environmental groups due to concerns over environmental safety and the challenge of disposing of nuclear waste, while others argue the long length of construction and costs involved in developing new reactors mean the focus for decarbonising energy should be more firmly placed upon renewables technologies.

While global nuclear generation capacity has shown only slight shifts in recent years, with the opening of new power plants offset by the shuttering of old reactors, wind and solar capacity continues to grow rapidly, with renewables – including hydro - providing a record 30 per cent of global electricity in 2023.

However, other green groups argue that as nuclear is a proven zero carbon power source it has a critical role to play in the net zero transition and limiting global average temperature rise to 1.5C or ‘well below' 2C by the end of the century, as set out in the Paris Agreement.

Last year, at the COP28 UN Climate Summit in Dubai, 20 nations including the UK and USA signed a pledge to triple the world's nuclear power capacity by 2050 in order to help decarbonise the global economy.

Mohamed Al Hammadi, chair of the WNA and managing director of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC), said today's report showed that momentum was building across the sector worldwide to "not only meet net zero targets and boost national energy security, but to satisfy the huge wave of demand coming from energy intensive industries such as AI, data centres and electric vehicles".

"Now, further optimising the performance of reactors, extending the safe, reliable, and long-term operation of all units, as well as deploying new units are crucial steps in the re-emergence of civil nuclear energy in the race to net zero power," he said.

