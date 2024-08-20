London City Airport passenger cap to rise by 2.5 million despite climate concerns

Proposals to increase the cap on passengers flying to and from London City Airport to allow an additional 2.5 million travellers per year have been given the green light by the government, despite concerns the move risks undermining the UK's net zero obligations.

Yesterday the government granted permission to London City Airport to lift the cap on annual passenger numbers from 6.5 million to nine million, in addition to allowing three extra flights during the first half hour of operations on weekdays.

However, an additional proposal to extend operating hours at the airport on Saturday afternoons was rejected by the government, in a decision taken by Angela Rayner, the Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Located close to the River Thames roughly three miles east of Canary Wharf, the single-runway airport was first opened in 1987 and is widely used for business travel, particularly by workers in the City of London's nearby financial sector.

Green groups have hit out at the decision, arguing the expansion will lead to an increase in greenhouse gas emissions, and that it goes against advice from the government's own climate advisors that increasing UK airport capacity is incompatible with statutory climate targets.

The decision also follows an appeal against Newham Borough Council's initial move to reject the expansion plan in July last year due to a range of concerns including potential impacts on greenhouse gas emissions, air quality and noise.

But in its decision letter published yesterday, the government said proposals to expand the airport "would ensure compliance with national policy" on climate change, including the UK's Jet Zero Strategy goal to achieve net zero emissions from aviation by 2050.

The letter further states that the operational air quality impacts of expanding the airport "would not be significant" and that "with specific regard to air quality there would be no conflict in terms of national policy on this matter".

It added that current public transport provision for City Airport "would have the capacity to absorb additional demand associated with the proposed development".

Aison Fitzgerald, CEO of London City Airport, welcomed the government's decision to lift the cap on annual passenger numbers, stressing that only cleaner, quieter "next generation" aircraft would be allowed to fly during extended operating periods in what she claimed was a UK first.

Even so, she said she was "disappointed" proposals lift the curfew on flights between 12.30-6.30pm on Saturdays at the Airport had been rejected.

"As the government has recognised in its decision, rejecting our request to extend our Saturday afternoon operating hours will slow down airlines bringing cleaner, quieter next generation aircraft to the airport," said Fitzgerald. "Local residents would have had the added benefit of these aircraft operating at the airport throughout the week, not just in the extended operating hours."

However, the move has stoked anger and frustration from numerous environmental groups, which highlighted a report by the Climate Change Committee last year which recommended that all airport expansions should be halted until the government develops a clear capacity management strategy that aligns with UK statutory climate targets.

Johann Beckford, senior policy adviser at Green Alliance, said allowing additional passengers and flights at London City Airport was "a disappointing decision given the new government promised it would prioritise tackling climate change".

"The decision sets a worrying precedent for planning applications at Luton and Gatwick airports due later this year," he added. "The government cannot jeopardise net zero ambitions and the health of local communities for the sake of airport and airline profits."

Greenpeace UK climate campaigner Paul Morozzo described the decision as a "surprisingly clumsy misstep from our new government", noting that over half of the destinations served by the Airport – such as Edinburgh and Amsterdam - can be reached by train in under six hours.

"Not only does it undermine the UK's climate leadership, but it will mostly benefit an elite of wealthy frequent fliers while dumping the environmental costs on some of London's poorest neighbourhoods," he said of the decision.

"It feels like the new Labour government has followed the previous administration in falling for the aviation industry's arguments that climate change can somehow be dealt with later, by some magical untested technology, instead of taking the tough decisions needed today."

Dr Alex Chapman, senior economist at the New Economics Foundation think tank, also criticised the decision, which he said "puts the interests of a small number of wealthy frequent flyers over the wellbeing of us all", while doing little to benefit the UK economy.

"London City Airport operates low-efficiency planes, on routes doable by train, for high-income passengers," he said. "The government's decision today will result in millions of tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions, immediately wiping out the progress the new government made in its early decisions on renewable energy."

He added: "The government is defending its decision by pointing to supposed economic benefits from the expansion. But these are little more than industry propaganda, reached by ignoring emerging trends and casting aside best practice impact assessment."

The Mayor of Newham, Rokhsana Fiaz, said she was "deeply concerned" residents close to the airport would be "seriously harmed" by the impact of further flight noise due to the increase in flights in early mornings on weekdays.

"We will be studying the decision notice carefully and considering all options as we remain concerned about the detrimental impacts on the health and quality of life of our residents."

