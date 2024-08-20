'Major milestone': UK reaches 250,000 heat pump installations

The rollout of heat pumps is gathering pace across the UK, with more than 250,000 certified installations having now been delivered to date, according to the Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS).

Figures released yesterday by MCS – the quality mark for small-scale renewable energy installations – show more than 30,000 certified heat pumps were installed in homes and small businesses across the UK during the first six months of 2024, marking a 45 per cent increase on the same period last year.

It means more than a quarter of a million certified heat pumps have now been installed across UK homes to date, which MCS hailed as a "major milestone" in the race to decarbonise heating across the country.

MCS said the rate of new installations also puts the UK on track for a record-breaking year in 2024, underscoring growing demand for greener heating solutions among households and businesses.

"It's great to see the growing number of consumers across UK who are switching to heat pumps to heat their homes," said MCS CEO Ian Rippin.

The government's Boiler Upgrade Scheme (BUS) - which offers grants of up to £7,500 for a home heat pump installation - has played a "vital" tole in driving the increased uptake, by making heat pumps more affordable and accessible to consumers, MCS said.

Recent government figures show BUS more than 14,500 grant applications were submitted during the first six months of the year, up by 73 per cent compared to the same period in 2023.

In Scotland, moreover, the Home Energy Scotland (HES) Grant and Loan similarly offers consumers grants of up to £7,500 for heat pump installations, rising to £9,000 for households that qualify for rural and island homes which may face higher installation costs.

Despite the growth in heat pump uptake, however, installation rates remains far behind the government's target for 600,000 heat pump installations per year by 2028, with many industry figures increasingly concerned the goal is likely to be missed.

"Clearly, there is still some way to go in order to achieve the target of 600,000 annual heat pump installations by 2028, but with the BUS running until March of the same year, consumer demand looks set to continue rising," said Rippin.

