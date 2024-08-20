'Major milestone': UK reaches 250,000 heat pump installations

clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Latest data shows demand from homes and businesses for heat pumps is steadily increasing putting UK on track for record year in 2024

The rollout of heat pumps is gathering pace across the UK, with more than 250,000 certified installations having now been delivered to date, according to the Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS).

Figures released yesterday by MCS – the quality mark for small-scale renewable energy installations – show more than 30,000 certified heat pumps were installed in homes and small businesses across the UK during the first six months of 2024, marking a 45 per cent increase on the same period last year.

It means more than a quarter of a million certified heat pumps have now been installed across UK homes to date, which MCS hailed as a "major milestone" in the race to decarbonise heating across the country.

MCS said the rate of new installations also puts the UK on track for a record-breaking year in 2024, underscoring growing demand for greener heating solutions among households and businesses.

"It's great to see the growing number of consumers across UK who are switching to heat pumps to heat their homes," said MCS CEO Ian Rippin.

The government's Boiler Upgrade Scheme (BUS) - which offers grants of up to £7,500 for a home heat pump installation - has played a "vital" tole in driving the increased uptake, by making heat pumps more affordable and accessible to consumers, MCS said.

Recent government figures show BUS more than 14,500 grant applications were submitted during the first six months of the year, up by 73 per cent compared to the same period in 2023.

In Scotland, moreover, the Home Energy Scotland (HES) Grant and Loan similarly offers consumers grants of up to £7,500 for heat pump installations, rising to £9,000 for households that qualify for rural and island homes which may face higher installation costs.

Despite the growth in heat pump uptake, however, installation rates remains far behind the government's target for 600,000 heat pump installations per year by 2028, with many industry figures increasingly concerned the goal is likely to be missed.

"Clearly, there is still some way to go in order to achieve the target of 600,000 annual heat pump installations by 2028, but with the BUS running until March of the same year, consumer demand looks set to continue rising," said Rippin.

Want to understand what is going on at the cutting edge of sustainability? Check out BusinessGreen Intelligence - the premier information for professionals focused on the UK's green economy.

 

 

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

'Green momentum is building': Poll points to UK rise in net zero construction projects

Smart meters: 20 millionth second-generation device connects to Britain's network

Most read
01

'Electrification is everything': Octopus Energy CEO Greg Jackson on how to build a cheaper, cleaner UK power grid

19 August 2024 • 13 min read
02

Electricity market reform: Octopus Energy CEO issues renewed call for shift to locational pricing

19 August 2024 • 3 min read
03

Grim UK energy bills forecast sparks renewed calls for rapid green power shift

19 August 2024 • 7 min read
04

EDF Renewables to plots 300MW of new UK battery storage in next year

20 August 2024 • 2 min read
05

Ørsted scraps Flagship One green shipping fuels project in Sweden

16 August 2024 • 3 min read

More on Energy

'Major milestone': UK reaches 250,000 heat pump installations
Energy

'Major milestone': UK reaches 250,000 heat pump installations

Latest data shows demand from homes and businesses for heat pumps is steadily increasing putting UK on track for record year in 2024

Amber Rolt
clock 20 August 2024 • 2 min read
Siemens Energy and ISO 50001: An energy management success
Energy

Siemens Energy and ISO 50001: An energy management success

Partner Insight: The recent energy crisis has left a lasting impact with concerns over energy security, cost savings and smart energy management weighing on everyone's minds. Laurie Wood, sector lead for sustainability at BSI, spoke to Sarah Handley,...

Sarah Handley, Siemens Energy
clock 20 August 2024 • 7 min read
Electricity market reform: Octopus Energy CEO issues renewed call for shift to locational pricing
Energy

Electricity market reform: Octopus Energy CEO issues renewed call for shift to locational pricing

Setting electricity prices at local rather than national level could help cut energy bills across the UK, Greg Jackson tells BusinessGreen

Business Green
clock 19 August 2024 • 3 min read