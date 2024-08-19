'EU first': RepAir and C-Questra unveil plans for direct air CO2 removal project

Credit: RepAir
Carbon tech firms tout scheme to capture 100,000 tonnes of CO2 per year by 2030 at site just outside Paris

Plans to construct a novel onshore direct air capture and storage (DACS) scheme near Paris have been unveiled today, in what co-developers RepAir Carbon US and C-Questra claim is the first project of its kind in the EU.

Dutch carbon storage specialist C-Questra today said it had applied for a permit to develop an onshore CO2 storage site in Grandpuits to the south-east of the French capital. The project is designed to initially store around 100,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year captured from the atmosphere, with plans to then scale up its capacity to capturing and storing millions of tonnes of CO2 by 2035, it said.

The project is set to use RepAir Carbon US's on-site carbon removal technology, which it describes as "heat-free" and powered solely by electricity. The technology requires 70 per cent less energy than most other direct air capture (DAC) methods, consuming just 600kWh per ton of CO2 removed, the firm claims.

It is widely acknowledged that large amounts of capacity for nature-based and technological CO2 removals methods need scaling up in the coming decades in order to stand a change of limiting global warming to 1.5C by the end of the century, but many DAC technologies currently come with a hefty price tag and require significant amounts of energy to operate.

However, RepAir Carbon US claims its solution holds potential for far lower development costs and energy requirements, while the co-location of capture and storage facilities also reduces the need for more expensive midstream and offshore infrastructure.

"This is setting a new standard for efficient, scalable carbon removal in Europe," said Jean-Philippe Hiegel, head of strategy and growth at RepAir Carbon.

"The combination of our technology, which uses just 0.6MWh per ton of CO2 captured – compared to 2.5MWh for most competitors – and C-Questra's unique set of carbon storage expertise, addresses a key barrier to widespread DACS adoption. This is incredibly exciting given global decarbonisation needs."

The project chimes with France's recently published CCS strategy, which sets out goals for the amount of CO2 to be captured and stored in France by 2030.

The two firms plan to explore local manufacturing opportunities in the Île-de-France region to support the project, which they said would create new green jobs. They are also hoping to develop similar DACS projects in other EU member states.

"Our partnership with RepAir allows us to demonstrate Europe's ability to mature onshore direct air capture and storage projects," said Walid Sinno, founder and CEO of C-Questra.

"This is important to balance the momentum created by the US Inflation Act and resurface Europe as a leader in the carbon dioxide removal space."

Earlier this year RepAir signed an agreement for the use of its technology to capture CO2 and store it in the Prinos saline aquifer in Kavala, Greece. The project is being carried out in tandem with EnEarth, a subsidiary of Mediterranean natural gas exploration and production company Energean.

Operational in early 2026, and slated to be fully developed by 2028 the Prinos project is expected to boast capacity to store up to three million tons of CO2 annually, according to reports.

