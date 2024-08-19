Grim UK energy bills forecast sparks renewed calls for rapid green power shift

Renewed calls have come for a faster rollout of clean power generation and home insulation across the UK in order to better protect consumers and businesses from surging fossil fuel energy costs, amid stark predictions today that bills are set to rise again this autumn and beyond.

On Friday Ofgem is set to announce the Energy Price Cap for UK billpayers for the October to December 2024 period. It is widely expected the energy regulator will raise the cap, prompting concerns from fuel poverty and environmental groups about the resulting impact on vulnerable billpayers as well as the UK's wider net zero transition.

Influential energy consultancy Cornwall Insight today said it expected the price cap to rise nine per cent, which would mean a £146 hike in the typical annual household dual gas and electricity bill in the run up to winter. It also said it expected prices to rise even further in January 2025.

Energy prices were sent soaring in 2022 due to lingering Covid-19 challenges and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which saw global fossil fuel prices surge. That drove a huge hike in UK consumer energy costs and saw economy-wide inflation accelerate to over 11 per cent.

Yet despite inflation having since fallen back down to under 2.5 per cent this year, and bills currently standing at their lowest since the energy crisis began over two years ago, the Energy Price Cap remains far above pre-crisis levels and is not expected to fall back down significantly this decade.

In the meantime, moreover, Cornwall Insight's prediction today indicates the price cap will be raised by Ofgem on Friday, which would see the typical household dual fuel bill rise from just under £1,570 per year at present to over £1,700 in the run up to winter.

It is also currently predicting another "modest" increase when the following Energy Price Cap level is announced by Ofgem in January next year, yet further cautioned that ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine could lead to even higher prices than currently expected in 2025.

Dr Craig Lowrey, principal consultant at Cornwall Insight, warned that the UK remained highly sensitive to global energy costs due to the country's continued reliance on imported energy and poorly insulated homes, as he called for more financial support for vulnerable billpayers this winter.

"This is not the news households want to hear when moving into the colder months," he said. "Following two consecutive falls in the cap, I'm sure many hoped we were on a steady path back to pre-crisis prices. However, the lingering impact of the energy crisis, has left us with a market that's still highly volatile and quick to react to any bad news on the supply front."

Lowrey further warned that UK energy costs were unlikely to return to pre-crisis levels anytime soon, and that "without significant intervention, this may well be the new normal".

He called for "immediate action" to ease the burden on households and businesses through Energy Price Cap reforms or the introduction of social tariffs, alongside the development of a "long term strategy to secure our energy future" based on clean energy and home insulation.

"This means a fundamental overhaul of our energy system, with a strong emphasis on increasing domestic energy production," he explained. "Simply waiting for prices to drop on their own isn't an option, we need a proactive and forward-thinking approach to ensure long lasting energy affordability and security."

Labour has placed energy security and decarbonisation of the UK power grid front and centre of its plans for government since its landslide General Election victory last month, and has since announced a flurry of policy and legislative actions designed to support its hugely challenging and ambitious 2030 clean power mission.

These include the establishment lifting the de facto ban on new onshore wind farms in England, overhauling planning rules to ramp up renewables both on land and offshore, and establishing GB Energy, a publicly-owned green energy investment company. It has also increased the funding for the upcoming Contracts for Difference clean power auction to over £1.5bn.

At the same time, however, the government also controversially announced plans earlier this month to restrict winter fuel payments for some pensioners, prompting criticism from some consumer and fuel poverty groups.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) today insisted it would "fix our broken energy system by investing in clean power – guaranteeing our energy security and protecting people against price shocks".

"We will also support households to cut their bills and reduce fuel poverty through the £150 Warm Home Discount this winter, and the Warm Homes Plan – upgrading millions of homes this Parliament," it said in a statement.

However, amid expectations of the Energy Price Cap being raised on Friday, calls have come today for the government to go further in supporting vulnerable billpayers and the wider clean energy transition in the UK.

Greenpeace UK's political campaigner Ami McCarthy said the "alarming jump in energy costs" would be a "devastating blow to the millions of households still grappling with the cost of living crisis", has she called for a rapid shift away from fossil fuels.

"The only predictable thing about our energy bills is that they will remain unpredictable until we get off climate-wrecking gas and its volatile prices," she said.

"As well as speeding up the transition away from fossil fuels and introduction of a social tariff for energy bills, it's imperative that the government ramps up its ambition for insulating homes – the only sure-fire way to enable households to reduce their energy usage for good. But with summer drawing to a close, emergency support packages will also be needed to ensure millions of people won't be left out in the cold this winter."

Calls for a must greater focus on improving household energy efficiency in the UK, where millions of homes still need better insulation and other green energy measures in order to meet legally-binding climate targets in the coming years, were also echoed by Energy Saving Trust chief executive Mike Thornton.

"People will only see the benefits of its ambitious clean power target and eagerly anticipated Warm Homes Plan if there is also rapid action to bring down overall energy demand," he said.

"We need to see a clear roadmap to upgrade the UK's 15 million energy inefficient homes. The roadmap needs to outline access to low cost finance and incentives for the supply chain to scale up to meet demand for home upgrades. In England, a national advice service, offering expert, personalised support, must underpin this, to ensure people are empowered to improve their homes and reduce their energy bills. This must be a priority when the UK government returns from recess next month."

In related news, the government today published its official response to a feasibility study carried out to investigate the digitisation of the UK energy grid and wider sharing of related captured data, which proponents view as crucial to supporting the net zero transition.

In its response, the government said the Energy System Operator (ESO) would soon deliver pilot data sharing infrastructure to support the UK energy sector, an that the government would work to assess the landscape of data standards throughout the rest of the year. Ofgem is also planning to consult on data sharing infrastructure governance this winter, it confirmed.

The initial study was carried out by a consortium comprising consultancy Ove Arup, the University of Bath and the Energy Systems Catapult.

The ESO today welcomed the government's response to the study, which it described as "an important step in developing the Data Sharing Infrastructure needed to deliver net zero".

"Through enhanced data integration, we can create a resilient and adaptive energy grid for the future that through greater efficiencies and coordination, will help to lower energy bills, improve our energy security, and deliver GB's net zero ambitions," it said in a statement. "We welcome the study's support for the work already underway at the ESO to develop this infrastructure as part of our Virtual Energy System programme."

