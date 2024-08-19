Poll: Over a third of UK drivers buying a new car this year want to go electric

More than a third of UK drivers planning to buy a new car in the next year say they intend to go electric, fresh survey findings indicate.

In a survey of more than 2,100 UK drivers carried out earlier this year, the findings of which were included in a report published late last week by centre-right think tank Onward, 37 per cent of those expecting to purchase a new car in the next year said they planned buy an electric vehicle (EV).

Meanwhile, just shy of a quarter - or 24 per cent - of drivers planning to buy a new car within the next year said they plan to stick with a petrol or diesel engine, according to the research, which was conducted by pollster More in Common.

Beyond the next 12 months, among those planning to buy a new car in an indeterminate time frame, 30 per cent said they would buy a pure-electric car, 31 per cent said they would look to by a hybrid vehicle, and 28 per cent voiced their preference for a petrol or diesel car, the survey found.

Among those which already drive an EV, 88 per cent of respondents said they were either satisfied or very satisfied with the overall experience, including charging, comfort, driving experience, safety, running costs and driving range, according to the poll.

Yet among petrol and diesel drivers, however, the poll show many still harbour significant concerns about switching to electric, with issues such as a lack of public charging infrastructure, upfront costs, and the difficulty of driving longer journeys cited as the leading barriers to adoption.

Moreover, the survey found the majority of respondents also continue to view petrol and diesel cars as better value for money, more desirable, and more reliable than EVs.

Ned Hammond, head of energy and environment at Onward, said the poll findings showed more work was needed from the government to help make buying an EV more attractive to UK drivers.

"If the UK is going to meet its net zero goals and improve energy security, we need more policies to help drivers go green," he said. "That doesn't mean forcing or taxing motorists into EVs but making switching easier while the market develops better and cheaper electric cars. Simple things like slashing unfair VAT costs on public charging, a right to charge for tenants and leaseholders, reducing planning barriers to charger installations, and adding battery health tests to MOTs could cut running costs, boost charging availability, and raise confidence in EVs for second-hand car buyers."

The polling comes amid surging EV sales in the UK in recent years, which have seen their share of overall car market rise from 1.7 per cent in 2019 to 16.5 per cent last year.

However, there are mounting concerns that demand growth for EVs has been flagging slightly over the past year, while auto manufacturers have voiced concerns they risk failing to meeting their electric car sales targets under the Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) mandate, which requires carmakers to produce a minimum quota of EVs each year or face hefty fines.

In its report published late last week, Onward set out a string of recommendations for the government aimed at overcoming barriers to mass EV adoption by reducing costs and growing the number of rapid publicly-available rapid battery car chargers.

It called for the removal of planning barriers to accelerate the installation of public chargers, backed by utilisation-linked finance from the UK Investment Bank to help local authorities looking to install public EV chargers. It also urged the government to swiftly release the first tranche of funding from its Rapid Charging Fund to support the rollout of chargers at motorway service stations.

Moreover, it called for smart charging regulations to be introduced to enable bi-directional charging of EVs - paving the way for EVs to effectively act as batteries to support the grid and household energy use - backed by an accelerated smart meter rollout so all drivers can benefit from smart EV charging tariffs.

The government should also embrace a series of policy changes to boost availability of EVs and reduce upfront costs, the report argues. These include continually monitoring the quality of cars eligible under the ZEV mandate, with a recommendation that the government consider using a review scheduled for 2026/2027 to introduce measures that incentivise more efficient vehicles. It adds that the Benefit in Kind tax rates should remain set a level that ensures business tax rates for EVs continue to be preferential to petrol, diesel and hybrid cars between 2027/2028 and 2035/2036.

Other recommendations include better coordination with public financial institutions to unlock investment in new battery technologies, working more closely with the EU on international trade policies - particularly with regards to the import of low cost Chinese EVs - and the introduction of a new EV repair training grant to support future jobs and cut EV maintenance costs for drivers. The government should also consider introducing a social leasing scheme "where public finances allow", the report adds.

"For the UK to successfully transition to EVs, the new government needs to implement policies to ease this journey for drivers and ensure that the shift from early adopters to mass market is achieved," the report states. "This is even more imperative under the new administration, as the Labour Party has committed to reintroducing the ban on sales of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030."

In response to the report, the Department for Transport (DfT) said it was "committed to delivering greener transport by supporting the transition to electric vehicles".

"This includes phasing out the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030 and accelerating the rollout of charge points," it said in a statement. "We will set out more details in due course."

