Defra publishes 'long-awaited' first estimate for Extended Producer Responsibility fees

The Department for Environment Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) has this week published estimated fees which are set to be imposed on packaging producers from next year through the updated Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) regime.

Under new rules designed to shift more of the cost of managing household waste and packaging onto producers, firms covered by the EPR will be required to report on the amount of packaging they put onto the market by 1 April 2025, after which fees will be calculated by the scheme administrator based on the amount of packaging brought into circulation during the previous calendar year.

Producers will need to provide packaging data if they are an individual business, subsidiary, or group - but not a charity - with an annual turnover of £1m or more and are responsible for over 25 tonnes of packaging in a calendar year.

Defra's new illustrative fees are grouped into "higher", "intermediate", and "lower" estimates which reflect current uncertainty over the disposal costs of aluminium, fibre-based composites, paper or board, plastic, steel, wood, glass, and other materials.

Under "higher" estimates, aluminium and fibre-based composite fees would be the most expensive at £655 per tonne. Plastic would cost businesses £610 per tonne, whereas steel and paper or board would incur fees of £420 and £350 per tonne, respectively. Glass, wood, and other materials would face fees of £330 per tonne.

Fibre-based composites would be the most expensive under the "lower" estimates, costing £410 per tonne, while plastic and aluminium would command respective fees of £355 and £245 per tonne. Wood and other materials would both cost £225 per tonne, while paper or board would face fees of £185 per tonne and steel would cost £170 per tonne.

Defra caveated that the fees were a first estimate designed to help industry prepare for the expansion of the scheme and were based on the best available evidence for how waste household packaging was processed during 2022. For example, glass fees are based mostly on recycling costs due to the relatively high levels of glass recycling, whereas aluminium fees were based almost exclusively on residual waste disposal costs due to lower recycling rates. Revised base fees are set to be provided in September once more robust data has been verified by regulatory bodies.

Defra added that its initial estimates were also subject to the government's 2024 Spending Review and do not cover regulator charges or costs associated with meeting recycling targets through the purchase of Packaging Waste Recycling Notes.

The legislation requiring producers to pay more towards the cost of recycling the material they produce will be brought before Parliament "later this year", with the aim of the wide-ranging rules coming into effect from 1 January 2025. The reforms were originally developed under the previous government, but Labour has previously stated that it will support the updates to the EPR rules.

"This government is committed to cracking down on waste as we move towards a circular economy," a Defra spokesperson said. "Extended producer responsibility for packaging is a vital first step. It will create 21,000 jobs, stimulate more than £10bn investment in the recycling sector over the next decade, and see packaging producers, rather than the taxpayer, cover the costs of managing waste. We will continue to work closely with businesses on the implementation of this programme, and publishing the illustrative base fees provides them with the clarity they need to prepare," they added.

The updates to the EPR have previously been positioned as the first step in a "national overhaul" of the packaging industry, which will require companies to provide more detail on the waste they are producing and introduce a clear financial incentive for them to switch to more sustainable materials and designs.

Steve Gough, chief executive of Valpak, welcomed the new government guidance. "Defra's long-awaited guidance on EPR fees brings more clarity to the industry around the EPR regulations and provides guidance for producers to plan for their 2025 budgets," he said. "With the next set of base fees to come in September once more robust data has been verified by regulatory bodies, we are approaching the longer-term certainty that producers need to ensure they are meeting their compliance requirements."

However, David Llewellyn, chief executive of the Vending & Automated Retail Association, said the proposed fees were "alarmingly high", with fibre-based composites and paper cups set to be hit particularly hard by additional costs. "This steep cost translates to at least an additional £5 per case, representing a rough 20 per cent increase," he said. "Additionally, plastic cups, are subject to huge increases. Plastics are already subject to over £200 per tonne in tax, and the proposed regulations would add an average of £490 per tonne, significantly driving up costs. These costs will significantly impact vendors across the industry."

Environmental campaigners will argue higher fees are needed to disincentivise the use of disposable packaging and encourage companies to switch to more sustainable materials and invest in more circular re-use models.

However, trade body British Glass also questioned the government's proposal for a weight-based fee structure for different packaging materials, arguing the fees in their current form are "likely to have a severe detrimental impact on the glass industry" and jeopardise its position as a provider of a material that can be repeatedly recycled.

"British Glass will always support sustainable practices and the principles behind the EPR scheme," said Dr Nick Kirk, technical director at British Glass. "However, the weight-based fee structure fails to recognise the unique attributes and benefits of glass as a packaging material. Glass is 100 per cent recyclable, can be recycled an infinite number of times without loss of quality, and has a low environmental impact in terms of chemical leaching due to its inert nature. We welcome the decision to adopt higher fees for lighter packaging materials, however, we urge Defra to go further by adopting a units-based approach to avoid jeopardising the glass industry; EPR in this current form is not a material-neutral policy."

Meanwhile, Jim Bligh, director of corporate affairs and packaging at The Food and Drink Federation, urged the government to ensure the revenue raised through the new EPR fees are used to boost the UK's recycling infrastructure.

"We welcome the long-awaited release of base fees for EPR, which helps manufacturers take more responsibility for packaging and helps them plan for 2025 costs," he said. "With EPR expected to cost at least £1.4bn in 2025, it's crucial that funds are used to improve recycling infrastructure. Everyone must work together to ensure EPR drives value, boosts recycling rates, and fosters a circular economy. Defra should now empower producers to manage the scheme, encouraging investment, green jobs, and innovation in packaging."

