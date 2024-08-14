Energy Crisis Commission: New industry group to prepare for future energy shocks

A new Energy Crisis Commission involving representatives from Energy UK, the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), Citizens Advice, and National Energy Action (NEA) has today been tasked with developing proposals to help ensure the UK is better equipped to cope with future energy price shocks.

The body will review the impacts of the gas crisis triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine two year's ago on homes and businesses, before setting out a series of recommendations designed to improve the UK's energy security.

The Commission is to be chaired by Energy UK chairman David Laws, who was previously a Lib Dem MP and served as Chief Secretary to the Treasury, and will launch with a call for evidence that is set to close at midnight on 30th August. The commission is set to publish its findings in the autumn.

Research from think tank Energy and Climate Intelligence (ECIU) that was published in February to mark the two-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine calculated that the UK has spent an extra £75bn on gas since prices rose sharply in the wake of the Kremlin's invasion.

"The energy crisis has been hard on households and businesses alike," said Laws. "It's important that we reflect on what has happened and steps that the country could take to mitigate the impacts of any future crises to ensure we are more resilient."

Other members of the commission include Louise Hellem, chief economist at the CBI; Gillian Cooper, director of energy at Citizens Advice; Dhara Vyas, deputy chief executive of Energy UK; Adam Scorer, NEA chief executive; and Jim Watson, professor of energy policy at UCL's Bartlett School of Environment, Energy and Resources. ECIU will serve as secretariat for the new group.

"Energy price volatility over recent years has brought impossible choices for many families and significant cost pressures for businesses in multiple sectors, limiting their ability to invest," said Hellem. "Assessing how policies can better protect households and businesses alike is important to bolster future energy resilience - an objective that business and government must work together to achieve.

"This should include prioritising catalytic green investment to build long-term energy security, improve home energy efficiency and accelerate the UK's pathway to net zero."

Despite a recent fall in energy prices, bills remain 15 per cent higher than they were before the crisis, and up to 50 per cent higher than pre-covid levels. Analysts have warned energy bills are set to rise again in the autumn, once again driven by increases in wholesale gas prices.

Energy UK's Vyas said "households, businesses and the wider economy are still grappling with the effects of the crisis". "What's more, energy debt has risen to record levels and will continue to do so without further reform and targeted support for vulnerable customers," she added.

Experts have repeatedly warned the UK's reliance on gas imports and notoriously inefficient housing stock means it is particularly badly exposed to gas price shocks. In 2022, the International Monetary Fund claimed the UK was hit harder by the energy crisis than any other western nation because of its high dependency on gas.

As such, business and environmental groups have called on successive governments to ramp up energy efficiency programmes and accelerate the roll out of heat pumps and renewables projects so as to curb gas imports.

Matt Copeland, head of policy and public affairs at the NEA, said the new Commission would aim to learn lessons from the peak of the energy crisis and ensure low-income and vulnerable households are never again exposed to the "debt and despair" that can result from price shocks.

"High energy prices have driven millions more into fuel poverty," he said. "Bills remain 50 per cent higher than pre-Covid levels. We anticipate that's where they'll remain there for the rest of the decade. This is completely unaffordable for millions of fuel poor households. Shielding households from future price hikes is crucial, especially as their resilience has been diminished by almost three years of sky-high bills. Many have cut their energy use right back yet they still owe billions of pounds."

The policy recommendations from the new Commission are likely to be submitted to the new Labour government, which is working to advance sweeping reforms designed to bolster the UK's energy security and deliver a clean power system by 2030.

"We will fix our broken energy system by investing in clean power – guaranteeing our energy security and protecting families against price shocks," a Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesperson said.

"This includes our Warm Homes Plan, which will upgrade millions of homes over this Parliament, helping to cut bills and reduce fuel poverty.

"Our Warm Home Discount will launch in October and is expected to support three million households with £150 off their energy bills."

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.