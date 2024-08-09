Polling reveals 'clear majority' support for new renewables and grid projects

A major new poll of over 10,000 UK adults has revealed once again how a sizeable majority of people support the development of new renewables projects and accompanying grid transmission lines.

The polling from Opinium Research was commissioned by trade body RenewableUK to gauge public backing for new wind, solar, and grid projects, which are expected to be delivered in growing numbers in the coming years in support of Labour's pledge to build a clean power system by 2030.

The poll reveals 61 per cent of respondents would feel frustrated if a local renewable energy project supported by the majority of the community was blocked from being built by a small number of objectors. Support was even higher among Labour voters at 70 per cent.

Similarly, 59 per cent said they support the construction of new electricity grid infrastructure to deliver a faster roll out of low-cost renewable energy, with only six per cent opposed.

Support for new grid infrastructure within five miles of people's homes increases to 61 per cent if it forms part of a national programme of upgrades to support investment in low-cost clean energy, and provides funding for the local community, with only eight per cent opposed.

"Support for new wind and solar farms has been rising for several years now, driven by their low cost, concerns about the UK's energy security and the need to tackle climate change," said Nathan Bennett, head of strategic communications at RenewableUK. "What's interesting about this polling is that support doesn't just remain strong when people are faced with the prospect of a wind farm in their local area, but there's now a silent majority of people who would be frustrated to see local projects stopped by small groups of opponents.

He added that the polling on attitudes towards new grid infrastructure was also revealing, "as it shows that the majority of people are happy to see new grid built near to them if the project is part of a clear national plan, provides local funding for communities and enables investment in projects which generate low-cost power".

The results were published in the same week as a separate poll of 2,000 people from energy infrastructure experts Neara, which similarly suggested that support for new pylon projects increases when transmission lines are being built for clean energy.

When asked how supportive or opposed they would feel if a new pylon was installed within a two-minute walk of their home, just 12 per cent said they would be supportive. But when told the hypothetical pylons would be used to increase clean energy transmission support rose to 26 per cent.

The latest polling follows the launch of a major new consultation from the government on sweeping planning reforms that are designed to make it easier to deliver new wind and solar projects. The proposed changes build on the government's near immediate decision on taking office to remove the 'de facto' ban on new onshore wind farms in England, which saw projects blocked if they faced even one objection.

The new proposals would require local authorities to give more consideration to the climate and energy security benefits arising from new renewables projects, while also providing more clarity on which projects will be classified as nationally significant projects where the final planning decision is made by central government.

The plans were broadly welcomed by green groups and the renewables industry, but there were also calls for the government to ensure it is providing sufficient resources to planning departments so that the expected wave of new planning applications can processed quickly and take steps to minimise environmental impacts and build community support for new projects.

