Carbon credit integrity and -15C freezers: SBTi rows and low carbon laundry: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

'Insufficiently rigorous': Millions of carbon credits fail to secure high integrity label approval
Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market rejects eight assessment methodologies for renewable energy carbon credit projects over 'additionality' concerns
'Move to -15C': Leading UK frozen food trade bodies join campaign to cut freezer emissions
Cold Chain Federation and the British Frozen Food Federation join drive to slash emissions and energy bills by raising freezer temperatures to minus 15C
How Labour's planning reforms aim to unlock 'a net zero future'
Proposed changes to the National Planning Policy Framework extend far beyond the Green Belt and promise to turbocharge green energy development across the country
Rachel Reeves advances plans for UK International Investment Summit
Plans to become 'Clean Energy Superpower' set to feature prominently at October 14th summit
Are Sustainable Aviation Fuels really 'sustainable'? The ASA has its say
Advertising Standards Authority rules that Virgin Atlantic radio advert promoting '100 per cent sustainable aviation fuel' gave misleading impression it emitted zero emissions