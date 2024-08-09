Carbon credit integrity and -15C freezers: SBTi rows and low carbon laundry: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

Carbon credit integrity and -15C freezers: SBTi rows and low carbon laundry: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

From the latest debate over carbon offset credits to the ASA's on-going greenwash crackdown, BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week

'Insufficiently rigorous': Millions of carbon credits fail to secure high integrity label approval

 

 

Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market rejects eight assessment methodologies for renewable energy carbon credit projects over 'additionality' concerns

 

 

'Move to -15C': Leading UK frozen food trade bodies join campaign to cut freezer emissions

 

 

Cold Chain Federation and the British Frozen Food Federation join drive to slash emissions and energy bills by raising freezer temperatures to minus 15CHow Labour's planning reforms aim to unlock 'a net zero future'

 

 

How Labour's planning reforms aim to unlock 'a net zero future'

 

 

Proposed changes to the National Planning Policy Framework extend far beyond the Green Belt and promise to turbocharge green energy development across the country

 

 

Rachel Reeves advances plans for UK International Investment Summit

 

 

Plans to become 'Clean Energy Superpower' set to feature prominently at October 14th summit

 

 

Are Sustainable Aviation Fuels really 'sustainable'? The ASA has its say

 

 

Advertising Standards Authority rules that Virgin Atlantic radio advert promoting '100 per cent sustainable aviation fuel' gave misleading impression it emitted zero emissions

BusinessGreen staff
The energy transition has a scaling problem

Why dismissing local opponents to clean energy as 'NIMBYs' and 'blockers' is unhelpful

