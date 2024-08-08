'Community Nature Network': Hubbub launches new initiative to improve community access to nature

Credit: Hubbub
Image:

Credit: Hubbub

New free-to-join network launched to support community-led efforts to improve access to green spaces

Environmental charity Hubbub has today announced the launch of its first ever 'Community Nature Network', which will offer a range of support services to community groups looking to create new green spaces...

More on Biodiversity

'Wildlife corridors': Campaigners claim road verges could help save Britain's biodiversity
Biodiversity

'Wildlife corridors': Campaigners claim road verges could help save Britain's biodiversity

Nature 2030 releases new report including a roadmap for how local councils can boost Britain's biodiversity through improved road verge management

Amber Rolt
clock 09 August 2024 • 3 min read
World Benchmarking Alliance: 'Vast majority of large companies continue to take nature for granted'
Biodiversity

World Benchmarking Alliance: 'Vast majority of large companies continue to take nature for granted'

Some of the world's biggest firms are failing to assess and measure nature impact, non-profit's latest Nature Benchmark study claims

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 07 August 2024 • 5 min read
Utility Warehouse to fund three-year drive to restore Dartmoor's temperate rainforest
Biodiversity

Utility Warehouse to fund three-year drive to restore Dartmoor's temperate rainforest

Utility Warehouse and Moor Trees to plant 90,000 trees over the next three years to help regenerate Dartmoor's temperate rainforest

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 07 August 2024 • 4 min read