UK Export Finance confirms support for giant Turkish solar project

James Murray
clock • 2 min read
UK Export Finance confirms support for giant Turkish solar project

UK and Polish credit agencies team up to provide €249m loan guarantee for 390MW solar project that promises to boost clean tech exports from both countries

UK Export Finance (UKEF) and KUKE, the UK and Polish export credit agencies, have today announced a €249m guarantee for Turkish renewable energy investment company Kalyon Enerji. The deal, which guarantees...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Global Briefing: Analysis suggests China's emissions fell during last quarter

Polling reveals 'clear majority' support for new renewables and grid projects

Most read
01

Drax branded UK's 'biggest carbon polluter' in latest biomass subsidy row

09 August 2024 • 6 min read
02

'Wildlife corridors': Campaigners claim road verges could help save Britain's biodiversity

09 August 2024 • 3 min read
03

'Major live music shows can be done differently': Massive Attack tunes up decarbonisation measures for Bristol low-carbon concert

09 August 2024 • 6 min read
04

Archer Aviation unveils plans to deliver Los Angeles electric flying taxis in time for 2026 World Cup

08 August 2024 • 3 min read
05

Polling reveals 'clear majority' support for new renewables and grid projects

09 August 2024 • 3 min read

More on Solar

'Solar breakthrough': Oxford University researchers hail flexible solar cells that can be 'applied to any surface'
Solar

'Solar breakthrough': Oxford University researchers hail flexible solar cells that can be 'applied to any surface'

Scientists at Oxford University have created a new ultra-thin, flexible new solar cell which could be installed on cars, buildings, and even backpacks or mobiles

Amber Rolt
clock 09 August 2024 • 4 min read
Solar is no threat to UK farming - but climate change and biodiversity loss are
Solar

Solar is no threat to UK farming - but climate change and biodiversity loss are

The new Labour government should increase the budget for nature-friendly farming incentives if we are to protect our food security in the long-term, writes Kitty Thompson from the Conservative Environment Network

Kitty Thompson, Conservative Environment Network.
clock 01 August 2024 • 4 min read
Government announces new onshore wind and solar taskforces 'to drive forward' projects
Solar

Government announces new onshore wind and solar taskforces 'to drive forward' projects

Ed Miliband describes upcoming Contracts for Difference auction as 'critical test' for new government's climate plans in his first Parliamentary statement as Energy Security Secretary

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 18 July 2024 • 8 min read