Shared cycle to work: E-bike service Lime joins UK salary sacrifice scheme

Lime electric bike users will soon be able to save on their monthly subscriptions through the government's 'cycle-to-work' scheme, in a bid to encourage more UK commuters to travel to work by bike, the firm announced today.

Lime, which claims to be the world's largest provider of shared electric bikes and scooters, said it had joined the salary-sacrifice scheme through a new partnership with specialist provider CycleSaver, enabling staff working at companies signed up to the scheme to save money.

CycleSaver said its government-based cycle-to-work salary sacrifice scheme would allow employees to save 27 per cent on Lime bike subscription bundles offering 500 minutes of riding time on its shared electric bikes per month, rising to savings of 47 per cent on its 1,000 minutes-per-month bundle.

Such savings - which are available for Lime users in London, Milton Keynes and Nottingham only - mean those signed up to the cycle to work scheme could enjoy e-bike rides from as little as £1.30, the company said.

Hal Stevenson, director of policy for Lime UK and Ireland, said the firm's shared electric bike service was "now more affordable than ever for commuters" thanks to the scheme.

"Tens of thousands of people are already using Lime to commute every morning, so we hope companies and employees that are signed up to the UK's cycle to work scheme take advantage of this," he said. "Offering a scheme that has discounts for both rental e-bikes as well as personal bikes is a great way for businesses to encourage more sustainable and active travel adoption by their employees."

CycleSaver said its scheme worked "exactly like a regular cycle-to-work scheme", with the only difference being that users will be able to use pre-tax salary sacrifice to purchase a subscription for using shared Lime bikes, rather than for the standard practice of buying a normal bicycle.

In order for employees to take advantage of the new benefit, companies will need to sign up to CycleSaver's scheme, it said, which they can do at no cost.

Dino Bertolis, CEO of CycleSaver, said the new offering "caters specifically for the increasing number of individuals opting to use bike sharing schemes like Lime rather than owning a bike".

"The success of Lime is a testament to its fantastic product and changing habits of commuters," he added. "We believe the savings offered through our cycle-to-work scheme will attract even more regular users."

