Industrial strategy: Government urged to identify priority green value chains

The government has today been urged to ensure its upcoming industrial strategy focuses on green sectors and addresses challenges and market failures that extend throughout corporate value chains.

The Aldersgate Group of businesses has published the first in a series of papers on how to ensure Labour's industrial strategy supports its ambitious climate and clean energy goals.

Titled Placing decarbonisation at the heart of industrial strategy, the briefing highlights how green industries are increasingly central to the UK's economic growth prospects. It cites recent research from WPI Economics, commissioned by the Aldersgate Group, which found businesses in emerging green industrial sectors turn over £1.7bn across the UK and are expected to grow at a rate of 20 per cent per year.

But it also warns how a failure to respond to the green industrial strategies deployed in the US, EU, and China in recent years risks seeing the UK lose out on future investment. The WPI Economics research warned £224bn of gross value added (GVA) could be wiped from the UK economy without policy support for industrial decarbonisation.

"Industrial strategy will play a crucial role in achieving the government's mission to drive consistent and sustainable economic growth across the UK," said Rachel Solomon Williams, executive director at Aldersgate Group. "The consensus from major businesses representing a range of sectors is clear, a successful industrial strategy must have decarbonisation at its heart to maximise growth opportunities and put the economy on a strong footing for the future.

"The stakes are high, international competition for green investment is rising and the UK has fallen behind in recent years, without the right approach we risk missing out on a once in a generation opportunity to grow domestic industries and could endure significant economic damage through deindustrialisation."

The new paper sets out a series of recommendations for the government, including calls for a clear commitment that decarbonisation will be "at the heart of its industrial strategy".

It also argues a successful industrial strategy needs to look beyond simply providing funding support for industries and should take "a whole value chain approach" that considers potential barriers to investment, such as shortages of raw materials or skills.

"By looking along the value chain, government can maximise opportunities and give businesses confidence to invest," the paper states. "Measures could include an increase in the security of raw materials supply, support for the development of the wider supply chain, or the mitigation of problems like skill shortages and the lack of clear demand signals."

It added that there were encouraging signs the new government is open to such an approach, given the focus in last week's King's Speech on reforms to the UK's skills programmes and the role of the Industrial Strategy Council, as well as confirmation of plans for a new National Wealth Fund.

And in a nod to the fiscal constraints highlighted by Chancellor Rachel Reeves this week, the briefing acknowledges the government should not try to support every industry and should identify which value chains are a priority for growth. "Low-carbon technologies must be included where the UK has strengths or high potential," it states. "On these, the strategy should recognise the scale of the opportunity and identify what will be necessary to deliver the UK's decarbonisation ambitions."

Tim Morris, head of corporate communications at Associated British Ports, said it was clear the government had to take a holistic approach to its industrial policy interventions. "Decarbonising our economy is not enough: we need to secure the jobs, skills and supply chains that will develop as a result of the energy transition but without clear political will and policy direction, those will be lost to our competitors overseas," he said.

John Scanlon, chief executive at SUEZ recycling and recovery UK, said a more effective and ambitious industrial strategy could have an outsized impact on the UK's economy.

"The sector is primed to invest billions in the industry's evolution, but a lack of clear and consistent policy has undermined this investment in recent years," he said. "We ask government for clarity, transparency and a clear timeframe for transition that will enable us to work with our partners and customers to develop the solutions of tomorrow that support economic growth, social wellbeing and environmental improvement.

"With this investment will come a significant number of new green jobs, making our sector and others that are decarbonising more attractive to young and emerging talent. Once the vision is clear and the policies align, we are ready to tackle the challenge of decarbonising our industry for the future health of our planet head on."

There is growing optimism across the green economy that Labour's new industrial strategy will provide a major boost to the sector, particularly after the government confirmed the bulk of the investment mobilised through the new National Wealth Fund will be focused on green sectors. The Aldersgate Group report also comes on the same day as Labour confirmed a 50 per cent increase in the budget for the next clean power contract auction round, which is expected to unlock billions of pounds of investment in new renewables projects.

A spokesperson for the Department for Business and Trade said: "Our new industrial strategy will deliver long-term, sustainable, inclusive growth right across the UK by driving investment into our economy. It will play a key role to maintain the highest sustained growth in the G7, increasing opportunities for all, and make Britain a clean energy superpower. We will work in partnership with the private sector to support industries across the whole country."

However, there are also growing concerns that Reeves' warnings this week that the government needs to tackle a £22bn budget black hole could translate into spending cuts that hamper Labour's ability to deliver on its industrial strategy ambitions.

In related news, a new study published in the Journal of Environmental Studies and Sciences this week calculates the net zero transition will result in at least £164bn of benefits across six urban centres.

The analysis modelled the impact of meeting climate targets in Belfast, Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, Glasgow, Greater Manchester and Liverpool through to the end of the Sixth Carbon Budget in 2037.

It calculated the regions would have to invest £14.5bn in clean technologies to meet emissions targets but would save £23.2bn in lower running costs over the period, resulting in a net saving of £8.7bn.

However, these savings would be dwarfed by the 'social benefits' that would result from less congestion and air pollution, warmer homes, and improved health outcomes and other gains. The report calculated that a further £142bn worth of economic gains could be unlocked through these 'social benefits'.

