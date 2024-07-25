Wilder Connections: Lincolnshire nature access and restoration drive wins £1.9m National Lottery funding

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: Wilder Connections
Image:

Credit: Wilder Connections

National Lottery-backed scheme to offer poorer and marginalised groups 'cascade of benefits' from wellbeing, education and training in nature

A Lincolnshire-based initiative to support the region's poorer communities and marginalised groups in helping to protect and restore nature has today been awarded £1.9m by the National Lottery Heritage...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Global Briefing: White House pledges $4.3bn to US clean energy projects

Survey: Most green business leaders optimistic about AI despite vast energy use

Most read
01

Beyond net zero: Future-proofing infrastructure investment for large energy consumers

23 July 2024 • 5 min read
02

Study: Reforestation '10 times more cost effective' for climate than previously thought

24 July 2024 • 3 min read
03

'Superpower': Report argues UK's National Parks could become 'landscape-scale' carbon sinks

25 July 2024 • 4 min read
04

Partner Insight: How hard is it to deliver a Net Zero Neighbourhood?

23 July 2024 • 1 min read
05

Kraken teams up with SolarEdge to expand smart home energy offering

26 July 2024 • 2 min read

More on Biodiversity

Wilder Connections: Lincolnshire nature access and restoration drive wins £1.9m National Lottery funding
Biodiversity

Wilder Connections: Lincolnshire nature access and restoration drive wins £1.9m National Lottery funding

National Lottery-backed scheme to offer poorer and marginalised groups 'cascade of benefits' from wellbeing, education and training in nature

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 25 July 2024 • 4 min read
'Strengthen - not weaken': Big business calls for policies that drive action on nature
Biodiversity

'Strengthen - not weaken': Big business calls for policies that drive action on nature

Appeal launched as 100-day countdown to COP16 Biodiversity Summit in Colombia gets underway

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 16 July 2024 • 4 min read
Ribena harnesses AI to detect blackcurrant farms' biodiversity hotspots
Biodiversity

Ribena harnesses AI to detect blackcurrant farms' biodiversity hotspots

Analysis of birdsong identifies 15 UK red list birds on farms that supply the drinks giant

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 16 July 2024 • 2 min read