Job interviews: Over three in five employers see increase in sustainability-related questions from candidates

James Murray
clock • 4 min read
Job interviews: Over three in five employers see increase in sustainability-related questions from candidates

New research suggests candidates are increasingly attracted to companies with impressive green credentials

In a highly competitive jobs market, a company's green credentials can increasingly help it to attract the best candidates, according to the results of a new survey released late last week. The research...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

'A new charge point every 25 minutes': How the UK's EV charging network hit the fast lane

Naked Energy secures £17m funding boost for renewable heat vision

Most read
01

'Timely decision making': Government green lights 1.3GW of new solar farms

15 July 2024 • 6 min read
02

OVO beefs up green rewards scheme with free solar panel offer

15 July 2024 • 2 min read
03

National Grid ESO: 'Decisive action' needed in next two years to enable net zero energy system

15 July 2024 • 6 min read
04

'Seismic shift': Science Museum ends partnership with oil and gas giant Equinor

15 July 2024 • 4 min read
05

Naked Energy secures £17m funding boost for renewable heat vision

15 July 2024 • 3 min read

More on Skills

Trade unions and green groups call for next government to enable 'worker-led just transition'
Skills

Trade unions and green groups call for next government to enable 'worker-led just transition'

More than 60 organisations sign open letter calling for better protection of - and engagement with - oil and gas industry workers as the net zero transition gathers pace

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 27 June 2024 • 7 min read
Port Talbot and the road to a just transition
Skills

Port Talbot and the road to a just transition

The Welsh steelworks risk becoming seen as an example of an unjust transition - urgent action is needed to make sure this isn't the case, writes LSE's Nick Robins

Nick Robins, LSE Just Transition Finance Lab
clock 14 June 2024 • 5 min read
Analysis: Constituencies with most green jobs are in Tory heartlands
Skills

Analysis: Constituencies with most green jobs are in Tory heartlands

Friends of the Earth analysis hails major economic benefits from net zero transition in Conservative-held constituencies

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 14 June 2024 • 4 min read