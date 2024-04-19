Carbon offset concerns, free EV miles and SBTi chief steps down: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week
The good, bad and ugly for the green economy after 14 years of Conservative government
The Conservative government has been better for the green economy than its many critics will accept, which makes the failures and scandals of the past decade even more frustrating.
- by James Murray (@james_bg)
NGOs call for exclusion of carbon offset credits from corporate climate goals
Dozens of campaigning organisations have signed statement warning that carbon offsetting 'undermines' corporate climate targets.
- by Cecilia Keating (@cecilia_keating)
OVO Energy and Volkswagen offer new EV buyers '10,000 free miles'
Companies offer £212.12 credit to customers who purchase a new electric vehicle and add Charge Anytime to their plan.
- by Stuart Stone
UK Women in Green Business Awards 2024 Finalists
The full shortlist for the inaugural 2024 Women in Green Business Awards.
Science Based Targets Initiative CEO resigns citing 'personal reasons'
SBTI says search for a replacement for Luiz Amaral is already underway.
- by Cecilia Keating (@cecilia_keating)
