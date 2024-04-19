Carbon offset concerns, free EV miles and SBTi chief steps down: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

Luiz Amaral is stepping down as SBTi's CEO

The Conservative government has been better for the green economy than its many critics will accept, which makes the failures and scandals of the past decade even more frustrating.

- by James Murray (@james_bg)

Dozens of campaigning organisations have signed statement warning that carbon offsetting 'undermines' corporate climate targets.

- by Cecilia Keating (@cecilia_keating)

Companies offer £212.12 credit to customers who purchase a new electric vehicle and add Charge Anytime to their plan.

- by Stuart Stone

The full shortlist for the inaugural 2024 Women in Green Business Awards.

SBTI says search for a replacement for Luiz Amaral is already underway.

- by Cecilia Keating (@cecilia_keating)

