UK Women in Green Business Awards 2024 Finalists

The full shortlist for the inaugural 2024 Women in Green Business Awards

BusinessGreen today announced finalists for the inaugural Women in Green Business Awards. You can now book your place for the awards, which will take place on the evening of October 3rd at the De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms in Central London. The finalists are:

 

Buildings Professional of the Year

Annelee Roscoe, Premier Modular

Apeksha Gupta, Greengage Environmental

Danielle Lucy Michalska-Morris, Barratt Developments PLC

Emma Holroyde, Flood Re

Jazz Williamson, Artisan Real Estate Ltd

Kelly Harrison, Whitby Wood

Mitakshi Sirsi, Broadway Malyan

Nicola Jackson, Robertson Group

 

Carbon Markets Professional of the Year

Jess Roberts, Sylvera

Rachael Nutter, Climate Impact Partners

Racheal Notto, Kita Earth

Swarnali Mitra, CUR8

Valerie Morgan, Climate Impact Partners

Yan Qin, London Stock Exchange Group

 

Investor of the Year

Alice Legrix de la Salle, AXA Climate

Bianca McMillan, Gravis Capital Management Limited

Monika Paplaczyk, Thrive Renewables

Sejal Patel, International Institute for Environment and Development

Dr Victoria Loughlan, UK Infrastructure Bank

 

Transport Professional of the Year

Farah Asemi, ecofleet

Kate Broome, Kuehne + Nagel

Maria Jarosz, Network Rail

Marie Barber, Ohme

Melanie Shufflebotham, Zapmap Limited

 

Clean Technology Innovator of the Year

Alice Beaumont, UK Atomic Energy Authority

Ayse Yilmaz, OTTAN

Bridie Haxby, Clean Power Hydrogen Group Ltd.

Carolyn Hicks, Brill Power

Jessica Lopez, Whitefox Technologies

Katherine Gobey, Levidian

Lauren Franklin, IPG Energy

Lily Cairns Haylor, Advanced Infrastructure

Lisa Treseder, Kensa Utilities

 

Clean Energy Consultant of the Year

Catherine Anderson, WSP

Nicola Riley, WSP

Rebecca Scottorn, L.E.K. Consulting

Shivali Mathur, Amberside Advisors Ltd

Sonya Bedford, Spencer West/Vattenfall/Community Energy

 

Clean Energy Professional of the Year

Denise Hone, RWE

Frances Nicholson, Harmony Energy Limited

Helen Sawdon, National Grid Electricity Distribution

Jess Walkup, British Antarctic Survey

Julia Ward, Queequeg Renewables

Laura Brown, Northern Powergrid

Laura Fleming, Hitachi Energy

Louise Alter, EQUANS UK & Ireland

Nikki Pillinger, Roadnight Taylor

Tharina Conradie, Ener-vate

 

Nature Champion of the Year

Carole Collet, Maison/O, the Central St Martins LVMH Platform for Regenerative Luxury

Claire Myers, Invesco UK

Eva Zabey, Business for Nature

Jenny Burrett, Lloyds Banking Group

Jenny Merriman, WSP

Katherine Drayson, Transport for London

Naomi Conway, National Parks Partnerships

 

Communications or Marketing Professional of the Year - In-house

Amy Reid, UK Power Networks

Anna Rose Bowler, A Good Thing CIC / Content Annie

Elle Chartres, Ad Net Zero

Emily Faull-Jones, Vattenfall

Jessica Long, Ipsos

Kerri-Emma Dobson, BSI

Laura Moore, Sustainable Ventures

Stephanie Gregory, Kensa Group

 

Communications or Marketing Professional of the Year - Agency

Alexis Eyre, Sustainable Marketing Compass

Amanda Powell-Smith, Forster Communications

Anna Guyer, Greenhouse Communications

Kirsty Leighton, Milk & Honey PR

Lizzy Roberts, Seahorse Environmental

Maddy Cooper, Flourish 

Sam Williams, Barley Communications

Tamsyn Wilford, Madano

 

Apprentice of the Year

Chloe Lisley, Medik8

Emily Keevil, Skanska UK

Lauren Duguid, Balfour Beatty

Louise Johnston, Schneider Electric

Lucy Gale, Schneider Electric

Martha Smith, WSP

Octavia Rooks, Carbon Responsible

 

Rising Star of the Year - SMEs

Alice Russell-Harris, Seahorse Environmental

Catherine Williams, The AF Group Ltd

Eilis O'Keefe, Kita

Glykeria Antonaki, Murphy Cobb & Associates

Jane Howard, Mulch Organic

Juliet Flamank, Green Finance Institute

Lauren Pilgreen, Sustainable Ventures

Sunita Ramani, Greenhouse Communications

Victoria Podmore, EWI Store

 

Rising Star of the Year - Corporates and Large Organisations

Abbie McKinnon, Robertson Group

Arushi Gupta, Ipsos

Caroline Booth, Barratt Developments PLC

Izzy Widdowson, KFC UK&I

Kinga O'Connor, Kerry

Lily Morris, Lloyds Banking Group

Louise Alter, Equans UK & Ireland

Michelle De Waele, Balfour Betty Power

Veronica Cain, Cabinet Office

 

Women in STEM Champion of the Year

Alexandra French, Xampla Ltd

Alyssa Gilbert, Grantham Institute, Imperial College London

Jennifer Boger, ESG.AI Technologies

Julia Ward, Queequeg Renewables

Rachel Morse, Heidelberg Materials

 

Diversity and Inclusion Champion of the Year

Amy Cater, DAF Trucks UK

Bianca McMillan, Gravis Capital Management Limited

Charmaine Campbell-Coutinho, LCP Delta

Clara Navarro Veiga, DS Smith

Dorothy Oduguwa, giffgaff

Juliette Sanders, Energy UK

Mitakshi Sirsi, Broadway Malyan 

Rhian Sherrington, Women in Sustainability Network

Sara Warwick, Sizewell C

Shivali Mathur, Amberside Advisors Ltd, part of Steer Group

 

Mentor of the Year

Afshan Rasheed, WSP UK Ltd

Jennifer Arran, LCP Delta

Olivia Powis, CCSA

Racheal Notto, Kita

Sarah Pratt, Barratt Developments PLC

 

Diversity and Inclusion Strategy of the Year

Balfour Beatty plc

Genuit Group plc

UK Power Networks

 

Employer of the Year

Barley Communications

Kaluza

Milk & Honey PR

Renew Consultancy

Solivus

 

Entrepreneur of the Year

Jade Cohen, Qualis Flow

Jo Hand, Giki

Jo Parker-Swift, Solivus

Katie Neck, Sustained Futures

Leah Robson, Your Energy Your Way CIC

Lily Cairns Haylor, Advanced Infrastructure

Melanie Shufflebotham, Zapmap Limited

Natalia Dorfman, Kita Earth Limited

Nicola Amos, Chronos Sustainability Ltd

Sara Thomson, The Leith Collective

 

Corporate Sustainability Lead of the Year

Celine Herweijer, HSBC

Eloise Cotton, Schneider Electric Limited

Georgina Bramall, giffgaff 

Jo Horton, E.ON UK

Joanna Gilroy, Balfour Beatty

Julia Giannini, Bupa

Michaela Lindridge, Severfield plc

Rossella Nicolin, Laing O'Rourke

Sandrine Ricard, Chivas / Pernod Ricard

Sarah Ottaway, SUEZ Recycling and Recovery UK

Tor Burrows, Grosvenor

 

Business of the Year

Barley Communications 

Evident

Greenbank

Greenhouse Communications

KLH Sustainability

Solivus

Whitby Wood

Whitefox Technologies

WSP

 

 Politician of the Year

To be announced on the night

 

Leader of the Year

Alexandra French, Xampla Ltd

Anna Guyer, Greenhouse Communications

Emma Keller, Nestle UK & Ireland

Eunice Simmons, University of Chester

Gillian Harrison, Whitefox Technologies Limited

Ita Kettleborough, Systemiq Earth

Laura Fleming, Hitachi Energy

Pippa Murray, Pip & Nut

Tamsin Lishman, The Kensa Group

 

 Woman of the Year

Alexandra French, Xampla Ltd

Claudia Candiotto, Azzurri Group

Farhana Yamin, Climate Reframe

Heather Buchanan, Bankers for Net Zero

Jo Hand, Giki

Maria Mendiluce, We Mean Business Coalition

Sophie Lawrence, Greenbank

 

Lifetime Achievement Award

To be announced on the night

 

Full details on the awards ceremony and how to book your place are available on the Women in Green Business Awards website.

