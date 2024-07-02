UK Women in Green Business Awards 2024 Finalists

The full shortlist for the inaugural 2024 Women in Green Business Awards
BusinessGreen today announced finalists for the inaugural Women in Green Business Awards. You can now book your place for the awards, which will take place on the evening of October 3rd at the De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms in Central London. The finalists are:
Buildings Professional of the Year
Annelee Roscoe, Premier Modular
Apeksha Gupta, Greengage Environmental
Danielle Lucy Michalska-Morris, Barratt Developments PLC
Emma Holroyde, Flood Re
Jazz Williamson, Artisan Real Estate Ltd
Kelly Harrison, Whitby Wood
Mitakshi Sirsi, Broadway Malyan
Nicola Jackson, Robertson Group
Carbon Markets Professional of the Year
Jess Roberts, Sylvera
Rachael Nutter, Climate Impact Partners
Racheal Notto, Kita Earth
Swarnali Mitra, CUR8
Valerie Morgan, Climate Impact Partners
Yan Qin, London Stock Exchange Group
Investor of the Year
Alice Legrix de la Salle, AXA Climate
Bianca McMillan, Gravis Capital Management Limited
Monika Paplaczyk, Thrive Renewables
Sejal Patel, International Institute for Environment and Development
Dr Victoria Loughlan, UK Infrastructure Bank
Transport Professional of the Year
Farah Asemi, ecofleet
Kate Broome, Kuehne + Nagel
Maria Jarosz, Network Rail
Marie Barber, Ohme
Melanie Shufflebotham, Zapmap Limited
Clean Technology Innovator of the Year
Alice Beaumont, UK Atomic Energy Authority
Ayse Yilmaz, OTTAN
Bridie Haxby, Clean Power Hydrogen Group Ltd.
Carolyn Hicks, Brill Power
Jessica Lopez, Whitefox Technologies
Katherine Gobey, Levidian
Lauren Franklin, IPG Energy
Lily Cairns Haylor, Advanced Infrastructure
Lisa Treseder, Kensa Utilities
Clean Energy Consultant of the Year
Catherine Anderson, WSP
Nicola Riley, WSP
Rebecca Scottorn, L.E.K. Consulting
Shivali Mathur, Amberside Advisors Ltd
Sonya Bedford, Spencer West/Vattenfall/Community Energy
Clean Energy Professional of the Year
Denise Hone, RWE
Frances Nicholson, Harmony Energy Limited
Helen Sawdon, National Grid Electricity Distribution
Jess Walkup, British Antarctic Survey
Julia Ward, Queequeg Renewables
Laura Brown, Northern Powergrid
Laura Fleming, Hitachi Energy
Louise Alter, EQUANS UK & Ireland
Nikki Pillinger, Roadnight Taylor
Tharina Conradie, Ener-vate
Nature Champion of the Year
Carole Collet, Maison/O, the Central St Martins LVMH Platform for Regenerative Luxury
Claire Myers, Invesco UK
Eva Zabey, Business for Nature
Jenny Burrett, Lloyds Banking Group
Jenny Merriman, WSP
Katherine Drayson, Transport for London
Naomi Conway, National Parks Partnerships
Communications or Marketing Professional of the Year - In-house
Amy Reid, UK Power Networks
Anna Rose Bowler, A Good Thing CIC / Content Annie
Elle Chartres, Ad Net Zero
Emily Faull-Jones, Vattenfall
Jessica Long, Ipsos
Kerri-Emma Dobson, BSI
Laura Moore, Sustainable Ventures
Stephanie Gregory, Kensa Group
Communications or Marketing Professional of the Year - Agency
Alexis Eyre, Sustainable Marketing Compass
Amanda Powell-Smith, Forster Communications
Anna Guyer, Greenhouse Communications
Kirsty Leighton, Milk & Honey PR
Lizzy Roberts, Seahorse Environmental
Maddy Cooper, Flourish
Sam Williams, Barley Communications
Tamsyn Wilford, Madano
Apprentice of the Year
Chloe Lisley, Medik8
Emily Keevil, Skanska UK
Lauren Duguid, Balfour Beatty
Louise Johnston, Schneider Electric
Lucy Gale, Schneider Electric
Martha Smith, WSP
Octavia Rooks, Carbon Responsible
Rising Star of the Year - SMEs
Alice Russell-Harris, Seahorse Environmental
Catherine Williams, The AF Group Ltd
Eilis O'Keefe, Kita
Glykeria Antonaki, Murphy Cobb & Associates
Jane Howard, Mulch Organic
Juliet Flamank, Green Finance Institute
Lauren Pilgreen, Sustainable Ventures
Sunita Ramani, Greenhouse Communications
Victoria Podmore, EWI Store
Rising Star of the Year - Corporates and Large Organisations
Abbie McKinnon, Robertson Group
Arushi Gupta, Ipsos
Caroline Booth, Barratt Developments PLC
Izzy Widdowson, KFC UK&I
Kinga O'Connor, Kerry
Lily Morris, Lloyds Banking Group
Louise Alter, Equans UK & Ireland
Michelle De Waele, Balfour Betty Power
Veronica Cain, Cabinet Office
Women in STEM Champion of the Year
Alexandra French, Xampla Ltd
Alyssa Gilbert, Grantham Institute, Imperial College London
Jennifer Boger, ESG.AI Technologies
Julia Ward, Queequeg Renewables
Rachel Morse, Heidelberg Materials
Diversity and Inclusion Champion of the Year
Amy Cater, DAF Trucks UK
Bianca McMillan, Gravis Capital Management Limited
Charmaine Campbell-Coutinho, LCP Delta
Clara Navarro Veiga, DS Smith
Dorothy Oduguwa, giffgaff
Juliette Sanders, Energy UK
Mitakshi Sirsi, Broadway Malyan
Rhian Sherrington, Women in Sustainability Network
Sara Warwick, Sizewell C
Shivali Mathur, Amberside Advisors Ltd, part of Steer Group
Mentor of the Year
Afshan Rasheed, WSP UK Ltd
Jennifer Arran, LCP Delta
Olivia Powis, CCSA
Racheal Notto, Kita
Sarah Pratt, Barratt Developments PLC
Diversity and Inclusion Strategy of the Year
Balfour Beatty plc
Genuit Group plc
UK Power Networks
Employer of the Year
Barley Communications
Kaluza
Milk & Honey PR
Renew Consultancy
Solivus
Entrepreneur of the Year
Jade Cohen, Qualis Flow
Jo Hand, Giki
Jo Parker-Swift, Solivus
Katie Neck, Sustained Futures
Leah Robson, Your Energy Your Way CIC
Lily Cairns Haylor, Advanced Infrastructure
Melanie Shufflebotham, Zapmap Limited
Natalia Dorfman, Kita Earth Limited
Nicola Amos, Chronos Sustainability Ltd
Sara Thomson, The Leith Collective
Corporate Sustainability Lead of the Year
Celine Herweijer, HSBC
Eloise Cotton, Schneider Electric Limited
Georgina Bramall, giffgaff
Jo Horton, E.ON UK
Joanna Gilroy, Balfour Beatty
Julia Giannini, Bupa
Michaela Lindridge, Severfield plc
Rossella Nicolin, Laing O'Rourke
Sandrine Ricard, Chivas / Pernod Ricard
Sarah Ottaway, SUEZ Recycling and Recovery UK
Tor Burrows, Grosvenor
Business of the Year
Barley Communications
Evident
Greenbank
Greenhouse Communications
KLH Sustainability
Solivus
Whitby Wood
Whitefox Technologies
WSP
Politician of the Year
To be announced on the night
Leader of the Year
Alexandra French, Xampla Ltd
Anna Guyer, Greenhouse Communications
Emma Keller, Nestle UK & Ireland
Eunice Simmons, University of Chester
Gillian Harrison, Whitefox Technologies Limited
Ita Kettleborough, Systemiq Earth
Laura Fleming, Hitachi Energy
Pippa Murray, Pip & Nut
Tamsin Lishman, The Kensa Group
Woman of the Year
Alexandra French, Xampla Ltd
Claudia Candiotto, Azzurri Group
Farhana Yamin, Climate Reframe
Heather Buchanan, Bankers for Net Zero
Jo Hand, Giki
Maria Mendiluce, We Mean Business Coalition
Sophie Lawrence, Greenbank
Lifetime Achievement Award
To be announced on the night
Full details on the awards ceremony and how to book your place are available on the Women in Green Business Awards website.