Science Based Targets Initiative CEO resigns citing 'personal reasons'

Cecilia Keating
clock • 3 min read
Luiz Amaral
Image:

Luiz Amaral

SBTI says search for a replacement for Luiz Amaral is already underway

The CEO of the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTI) has announced he is stepping down, citing personal reasons. A statement put out by the influential standards body this afternoon said Luiz Amaral...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

How Labour secured an 'historic mandate' for climate action

Labour's green in-tray: The biggest environmental challenges facing the new government

Most read
01

Labour has a bright green mandate, now it needs to use it

05 July 2024 • 7 min read
02

Keir Starmer confirms first wave of Cabinet appointments

05 July 2024 • 5 min read
03

'World first': Redefine Meat debuts 3D-printed plant-based steak in Ocado

03 July 2024 • 3 min read
04

Labour's green in-tray: The biggest environmental challenges facing the new government

05 July 2024 • 19 min read
05

Greens celebrate major breakthrough as four MPs elected

05 July 2024 • 6 min read

More on Management

Royal London Asset Management's Ashley Hamilton Claxton: 'Carbon is an expensive commodity'
Management

Royal London Asset Management's Ashley Hamilton Claxton: 'Carbon is an expensive commodity'

Ashley Hamilton Claxton, head of responsible investment at Royal London Asset Management, talks to BusinessGreen about unwavering corporate commitment to decarbonisation, ethical AI, and green superpowers

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 03 July 2024 • 8 min read
Science Based Targets Initiative CEO resigns citing 'personal reasons'
Management

Science Based Targets Initiative CEO resigns citing 'personal reasons'

SBTI says search for a replacement for Luiz Amaral is already underway

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 02 July 2024 • 3 min read
Mindset 'quickly shifting': Almost 100 firms commit to TNFD disclosure framework
Management

Mindset 'quickly shifting': Almost 100 firms commit to TNFD disclosure framework

Adoption of nature-related corporate reporting increases 30 per cent since January, as 96 firms confirm plans to follow recommendations from the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 28 June 2024 • 5 min read