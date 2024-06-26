Report: Renewables could slash India's industrial emissions ahead of EU carbon tariff introduction

New Dehli | Credit: iStock
New Dehli | Credit: iStock

Study by Ember explores how India could cut industrial emissions by 17 per cent, reducing exporters' exposure to EU's imminent carbon border levy

India's companies and policymakers are being urged to prepare for the EU's upcoming Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) by exploring options to slash its industrial emissions by switching to renewable...

Amber Rolt

Bakery business Baker & Baker to support East Anglia water stewardship programme

'First-of-a-kind': Statkraft inks deal with Luminous Energy to manage power from Norfolk Solar Farm

Labour has a bright green mandate, now it needs to use it

Keir Starmer confirms first wave of Cabinet appointments

'World first': Redefine Meat debuts 3D-printed plant-based steak in Ocado

Labour's green in-tray: The biggest environmental challenges facing the new government

Greens celebrate major breakthrough as four MPs elected

International Sustainability Standards Board promises 'further harmonisation of the reporting landscape'
Carbon Accounting

International Sustainability Standards Board promises 'further harmonisation of the reporting landscape'

ISSB launches new two year work programme, as it promises to strengthen partnerships with other reporting bodies

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 25 June 2024 • 3 min read
US green groups back proposed SBTi rule change to boost corporate carbon credit use
Carbon Accounting

US green groups back proposed SBTi rule change to boost corporate carbon credit use

Letter to SBTi from group of NGOs, including Conservation International and the Environmental Defense Fund, backs controversial plans to reform net zero standard to unlock more investment in carbon credits

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 21 June 2024 • 6 min read