Study suggests healthier foods drive healthier profits

Investors in food companies are being urged to consider switching their portfolios to focus on healthier foods, after a new analysis suggested such a move could increase profits by $350m and the value of their portfolios by $60bn while delivering positive outcomes for society and the environment.

The study from Planet Tracker, the Access to Nutrition Initiative (ATNI), and The Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition - titled Materiality of Nutrition Report - analysed the healthiness of food product portfolios from 20 of the largest global food manufacturers, comparing their profits and market valuations.

Overall, the findings revealed a link between healthier food product portfolios and higher profitability, with companies with healthier food portfolios boasting higher profit margins of around 15.2 per cent, compared to margins of around 13.4 per cent for those companies with less healthy products.

The researchers acknowledged clarity on the correlation is "obscured by poor company disclosures" and said the study was intended as "a discussion paper to stimulate further debate".

However, the 20 firms covered boasted total revenues of $6.63tr in 2022, representing 10 per cent of the global food and beverage market, and the analysis suggests those companies offering healthier products tend to perform better commercially.

The report also highlighted some of the detrimental impacts associated with unhealthy food products, which they can increase costs for employers and impose a "significant burden" on society, potentially reducing GDP by 3.3 per cent and average life expectancy by three years by 2050.

Moreover, the report stressed how the global food system remains a "significant driver of climate change", nature loss, and poor health associated with malnutrition, warning these effects could result in "significant costs to society, investors, and threaten the food system itself".

"This report is part of a small but critical and growing body of evidence showing that food companies should improve the healthiness of their portfolios and disclosures," said Greg S Garrett, executive director of Access to Nutrition Initiative. "By not doing so, they increase their own risk and miss the opportunity to improve societal outcomes."

Peter Elwin, head of the food and land use programme at Planet Tracker, similarly warned "unhealthy food products are costing society and employers", adding that "the issue is being overlooked by financial institutions".

"Regulation presents an increasing threat to companies profiting from producing unhealthy foods, but poor disclosure is hiding the risks," he added. "Our analysis shows that there could be investment opportunities associated with producing healthy food so there's an incentive for investors to ask for change".

The report highlighted how many food companies currently fail to provide sufficient information on the health of their products and their strategies for improving health, which makes it difficult for investors to assess the impact of nutrition on their valuations.

Researchers called this "lack of transparency a missed opportunity" for companies, as well as being a risk for investors given potential regulations on the horizon.

Moving forwards, the report highlighted that policymakers, motivated by the societal costs of obesity and consumer concerns, as well as the environmental impacts associated with food systems, are increasingly considering regulation to improve the food environment through measures including health taxes, restrictions on marketing, and mandatory labelling.

The report encouraged investors to mitigate these risks and identify potential opportunities when investing in food manufacturers by engaging with ESG data providers to ensure they include nutrition as a metric in their frameworks and scoring; encouraging companies to improve the healthiness of their food product portfolios before regulations force them to change, and joining with other investors to engage policymakers to implement compulsory disclosure regimes relating to nutrition.

"The analysis in this report highlights that there is a positive association between healthier food product portfolios and higher margins for companies with broader food portfolios," the report concluded.

"Companies with narrower food portfolios exhibit the opposite effect with the result that they are more at risk from regulatory changes that could threaten their business models. In both cases it is clear that nutrition is a material issue for food manufacturers and the financial institutions that support them."

