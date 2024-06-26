'Clean Power Not Paddy Power': Greenpeace protester climbs on to Tory campaign battle bus

A Greenpeace activist climbed on to the top of the Conservative's campaign bus this afternoon and unfurled a banner reading 'Clean Power Not Paddy Power', in protest at both the election date betting scandal engulfing the government and the Prime Ministers' failure to deliver more ambitious climate policies.

Amy Rugg-Easey was able to get on to the bus at a campaign stop near Ollerton in Nottinghamshire, ahead of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's appearance in the last televised debate of the campaign, which is being hosted by BBC in Nottingham this evening.

"We've had enough of this government lurching from one scandal to the next, while gambling with our future," Rugg-Easey said in a statement. "We need clean power, not Paddy Power.

"Fourteen years of Conservative governments has left this country broken. Sunak has gone backwards on climate action, ditching key pledges and promising to 'max out' the climate-wrecking oil and gas that are the cause of the cost-of-living crisis and our unaffordable bills. Our rivers are awash with sewage, and our economy, NHS and public services are on their knees.

"Enough is enough. We've climbed onto Sunak's battle bus today to remind the British public that it is the Conservative government's consistent failure to deliver greener, fairer policies that has created the mess we're in. Don't back the wrong horse - a vote for the climate is a vote for a better future."

The protest comes after analysis of 2024 General Election manifestos by Greenpeace and Friends of the Earth ranked Labour far ahead of the Conservatives across all key green policy areas.

Published just 10 days before voters head to the polls on July 4th, the scorecard assessed the Labour, Conservative, Liberal Democrat and Green Party manifestos against 40 policy recommendations set out by the two environmental campaign groups. Overall, the Green Party topped the league table with a near-perfect 39 score out of a possible 40 recommended policies, ahead of the Liberal Democrats in second place with 31.5. Labour, scored 20.5 against the 40 green policy recommendations, over four times higher than the Conservatives' which scored only five points.

BusinessGreen approached the Conservative Party for comment on Greenpeace's protest, but had not received a response at the time of going to press.

However, the Conservative's Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Claire Coutinho today offered a defence of the government's environmental record, highlighting how Britain is the first major economy to have halved carbon emissions, whilst growing the economy by 80 per cent.

Writing on social media platform X, Coutinho said the government had played a key role in delivering the UK's world-leading offshore wind industry, improving energy efficiency, and protect nature. She also accused Labour of putting forward a climate strategy that would see the UK go further and faster to reach Net Zero quicker than any other country, arguing such an approach would result in higher costs and increased reliance on Chinese supply chains. And she implicitly criticised Reform's plans to ditch net zero targets, arguing it would see the UK miss out on jobs and the "industries of the future".

The comments came after the government has faced fierce criticism from green groups, following Sunak's position to repeatedly characterise the net zero transition as a cost to be minimised and the government's failure to come forward with fresh decarbonisation policies after being warned by the Climate Change Committee and the High Court that its current plan is inadequate.

Separately, WWF today accused all the main Parties of going "AWOL on the environment".

"Our polling shows the environment is clearly a key issue for the public and they deserve to hear what the next government plans to do to restore nature and meet our climate targets," said Tanya Steele, chief executive of WWF. "Unfortunately, politicians have largely gone AWOL on the environment during this campaign but the next five years will be absolutely vital in bringing nature back from the brink both at home and around the world. As the campaign enters the final straight, we're calling on all parties to commit to action on nature and climate that's hugely popular with the public."

