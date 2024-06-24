Study: UK van emissions have increased more than 60 per cent since 1990

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

UK electric van adoption outstripped by France, Germany, and Netherlands, as one million more diesel vehicles have hit the road in less than a decade

Carbon emissions from the UK's van fleet has risen by almost two thirds since 1990, threatening climate targets and undermining the emissions savings delivered through growing demand for electric vehicles...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

'Clean Power Not Paddy Power': Greenpeace protester climbs on to Tory campaign battle bus

Global green building alliance guide to support multi-trillion dollar investment in sustainable built environment

Most read
01

'Glastonbury's biggest fan' returns: Octopus Energy wind turbine back to power festival's food stands

26 June 2024 • 2 min read
02

Octopus Energy unveils new off-peak home heat pump tariff

25 June 2024 • 3 min read
03

Air sickness: Ultra-fine particles from planes putting 52 million Europeans at risk of serious health conditions

26 June 2024 • 4 min read
04

Electric bus operator Ember secures £5m funding boost from Triodos Bank UK

26 June 2024 • 2 min read
05

'AWOL on the environment': Parties urged to seize 'last great opportunity to protect people and nature'

26 June 2024 • 7 min read

More on Transport

Electric bus operator Ember secures £5m funding boost from Triodos Bank UK
Transport

Electric bus operator Ember secures £5m funding boost from Triodos Bank UK

New loan to be used to expand fleet of zero emissions coaches across Scotland

Amber Rolt
clock 26 June 2024 • 2 min read
'Unprecedented market opportunity': Global EV market on track for record year, despite slower sales growth
Transport

'Unprecedented market opportunity': Global EV market on track for record year, despite slower sales growth

New BloombergNEF analysis confirms growing popularity of EVs, but warns sector not yet on track to meet net zero goals

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 12 June 2024 • 4 min read
'They should be leading': How European company car fleets are making slow progress with the switch to EVs
Transport

'They should be leading': How European company car fleets are making slow progress with the switch to EVs

Private EV purchases once again outpace sales to corporate fleets, as T&E calls for new targets to drive business uptake

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 11 June 2024 • 5 min read