Foresight Solar weathers shareholder continuation vote despite call for closure

Almost a quarter of the investors in the Foresight Solar (FSFL) fund have voted for the trust to be discontinued on the back of its "significant" discount to net asset value.

A continuation vote at FSFL's AGM on Wednesday, saw 24.4 per cent of its shareholders opt for the company to be wound up, prompting Iain Scouller, an analyst at investment banking and brokerage firm Stifel, to suggest several of the largest shareholders may have voted to end the fund's life.

Based on the latest accounts, Scouller noted the largest shareholders in March were BlackRock, Gravis Capital, Cazenove Capital and Charles Stanley, who hold between five per cent and 13 per cent of FSFL's shares.

However, Scouller said the level of votes in favour of discontinuation was "surprisingly high", and questioned whether shareholders ticked the correct box.

With shares in the £510m renewable infrastructure fund currently trading at 88p, a discount to net asset value (NAV) of 22 per cent, initiatives are underway to address the wide discount, including paying down debt and returning capital to investors through a buyback programme.

Despite the notable discontent, the FSFL board said it was "pleased that a significant majority of shareholders supported the board's recommendations [to continue the company]", with 76 per cent voting against the fund's discontinuation and investors engaging with strategies to address the headwinds affecting the alternatives sector.

Alexander Ohlsson, chair of Foresight Solar, commented: "The board recognises shareholders' concerns and will continue to engage with all shareholders, particularly those that voted for discontinuation. In the meantime, the directors will deliberate further on what additional strategic actions may best address these views in the near term."

Scouller said that shareholders would likely seek to keep the board and managers' "feet to the fire" in terms of looking at ways of reducing the discount and enhancing shareholder value.

"We think such measures could include additional sales of assets to reduce leverage, with there already being a sales process in place and a slowing or cessation of proposals to make further new investments," he said, adding: "With a prospective yield of nine per cent, we retain a ‘positive' recommendation."

A version of this story originally appeared at Investment Week.