Port Talbot and the road to a just transition

clock • 5 min read

The Welsh steelworks risk becoming seen as an example of an unjust transition - urgent action is needed to make sure this isn't the case, writes LSE's Nick Robins

Fairness is a fundamental enabler of net zero success. This year's Britain Talks Climate survey of people's attitudes concluded that "it is non negotiable that the transition is fair, and feels fair."...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

Labour puts green economy at heart of manifesto promising 'clear direction to businesses'

13 June 2024 • 10 min read
02

UK Green Business Awards 2024 – And the winner is…

13 June 2024 • 14 min read
03

Highview Power raises £300m to develop Manchester long duration energy storage facility

13 June 2024 • 3 min read
04

Activated charcoal: University of Cambridge researchers unveil new CO2 removal method

12 June 2024 • 4 min read
05

Labour 2024 election manifesto: Green policies at a glance

13 June 2024 • 14 min read

More on Skills

Port Talbot and the road to a just transition
Skills

Port Talbot and the road to a just transition

The fate of the Welsh steelworks risks becoming seen as an example of an unjust transition - urgent action is needed to make sure this isn't the case, writes LSE's Nick Robins

Nick Robins, LSE Just Transition Finance Lab
clock 14 June 2024 • 5 min read
Green jobs: Offshore energy industries lay out plan for 'energy skills passports'
Skills

Green jobs: Offshore energy industries lay out plan for 'energy skills passports'

Passport project designed to help enable retraining and reskilling of oil and gas workers for clean energy roles

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 24 May 2024 • 4 min read
There is a green skills gap looming - but we can bridge the divide
Skills

There is a green skills gap looming - but we can bridge the divide

The fastest growing sectors demanding green skills are not those traditionally associated with sustainability, writes IEMA's Sarah Mukherjee

Sarah Mukherjee, IEMA
clock 22 April 2024 • 3 min read