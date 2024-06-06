Home Advantage: Top brands join drive to identify barriers to green behaviour change

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
Credit: Hubbub
Image:

Credit: Hubbub

Unilever, B&Q, Starbucks, Barratt, and TSB among firms backing research project on overcoming barriers to green household behaviour change

Leading corporates from a range of industries have joined forces to support a major new research project that aims to test a range of approaches for helping UK households accelerate their journey towards...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Labour 2024 election manifesto: Green policies at a glance

Green Party Manifesto unveils vision for reaching net zero 'as soon as possible'

Most read
01

UK Green Business Awards 2024 – And the winner is…

13 June 2024 • 14 min read
02

Labour puts green economy at heart of manifesto promising 'clear direction to businesses'

13 June 2024 • 10 min read
03

Highview Power raises £300m to develop Manchester long duration energy storage facility

13 June 2024 • 3 min read
04

Activated charcoal: University of Cambridge researchers unveil new CO2 removal method

12 June 2024 • 4 min read
05

Labour 2024 election manifesto: Green policies at a glance

13 June 2024 • 14 min read

More on Incentives

'Rebate to renovate': Think tanks join calls for stamp duty cuts to encourage home energy efficiency upgrades
Incentives

'Rebate to renovate': Think tanks join calls for stamp duty cuts to encourage home energy efficiency upgrades

Proposal would see stamp duty rebate offered to homeowners making energy improvements within two years of buying a property

Amber Rolt
clock 26 October 2023 • 6 min read
Study: Cost 'increasingly large' barrier to consumers adopting more sustainable lifestyle
Incentives

Study: Cost 'increasingly large' barrier to consumers adopting more sustainable lifestyle

Deloitte’s 2023 Sustainable Consumer Report shows majority blame cost of living pressures for not switching to more environmentally-friendly behaviours

Amber Rolt
clock 25 October 2023 • 3 min read
Breathe Cities: Michael Bloomberg and Sadiq Khan launch $30m clean air initiative
Incentives

Breathe Cities: Michael Bloomberg and Sadiq Khan launch $30m clean air initiative

New platform seeks to support global cities in their efforts to reduce air pollution, cut carbon emissions, and improve public health

Amber Rolt
clock 27 June 2023 • 4 min read