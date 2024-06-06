What technology solutions are helping businesses on the net zero journey?

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 1 min read
Tune in to Sustainable, Talks: Energy & Tech on the 27 June to find out

The pressure is on for companies to decarbonise their operations, and the need for effective solutions is growing. Although businesses need results quickly, the current landscape can be overwhelming.

BusinessGreen will explore the new technology-based services helping businesses to navigate this critical journey in 2024 in it's latest Sustainable, Talks panel. Featuring an expert panel from Verco alongside a case study in the form of AB InBev, the discussion will explore: 

  • Impact Assessment: Understanding the real consequences of corporate decisions on net zero goals
  • Real-Time Forecasts: Accessing accurate predictions on factors like demand reduction, site changes, and technology mix
  • Carbon Target Development: How firms can use technology to set achievable and sustainable carbon reduction targets

Tune in to Sustainable, Talks energy and tech on 27 June at 11am to learn about the technology solutions that are helping businesses to simplify complex sustainability challenges in 2024. 

