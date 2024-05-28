Worthing Crematorium to switch fossil gas for green hydrogen in 'world first' trial

Worthing Crematorium is to switch from using fossil gas to green hydrogen to power one of its three cremators as part of a "world first" trial announced last week.

The four-week trial, which is being supported by just under £1.17m in grant funding from the government's Industrial Fuel Switching Competition, has been in development for over a year, and is designed to support Adur & Worthing Council's target to become carbon neutral by 2030 and achieve net zero emissions by 2045.

Cremation is an energy-intensive process and virtually all crematoria across the UK are reliant on fossil gas.

Adur & Worthing Council said it had chosen Worthing Crematorium for the trial because it had the largest carbon footprint of any of its crematoria sites, and that it hoped trialling the use of hydrogen produced from renewable electricity could provide zero carbon solution.

Once findings from the trial have been evaluated, the aim is to develop a business case for harnessing the optimum technology to permanently reduce emissions at the crematorium.

"We declared a climate emergency in 2019 and as a council we are determined to focus our efforts on finding ways to reduce our emissions and become a carbon-neutral council by 2030," said Sophie Cox, the Council's cabinet member for young people, communities and the climate crisis.

"We're thrilled to be part of this world-leading project, which will help us and other local authorities deepen our understanding on how to use technology to reduce carbon emissions at energy-intensive buildings like crematoria."

The HyCrem project is a joint effort between FT Pipeline Systems, DFW Europe, Net Zero Associates, Ricardo-AEA, PJ Combustion Solutions, Abbott Risk Consulting, Safety Monitors and GeoPura.

Analysis from green funeral provider Full Circle Funerals and sustainability certification firm Planet Mark last year found that UK cremations alone generated 66,162 tonnes of carbon emissions in 2021, with natural gas-powered operations - the most popular form of service - one of the biggest sources of emissions.

The report claimed using of sustainable biofuel instead of fossil gas could reduce emissions associated with cremation by up to 99.9 per cent, while use of electricity from renewable sources could ultimately slash emissions to zero.

Abigail Dombey, HyCrem project manager at consultancy Net Zero Associates, said it was "incredibly exciting to be part of this project which will identify how we can do so - and is even a world first".

"The transition to net zero will involve all areas of the economy, including cremations," she added.

The University of Brighton has also been tapped to monitor air quality throughout the trial and identify any changes in emissions.

Dr Kirsty Smallbone, dean of the School of Applied Sciences at the University of Brighton, said: "Achieving net zero is vital if we are to slow down the changes occurring in our atmosphere and to our climate. That means looking at how we can transition away from fossil fuels and make use of alternative sources like hydrogen.

"We are thrilled to be part of this pioneering initiative, working in partnership with local, national and international partners. By monitoring air quality, we can ensure that the transition to hydrogen power is not only environmentally beneficial but also maintains the highest air quality standards."

