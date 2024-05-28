B&Q to sell only 100 per cent peat-free plants by 2026

B&Q has pledged to sell only peat-free plants and flowers by 2026, in the retailer's latest move to remove products derived from the carbon-rich habitats across its UK stores.

Announced today, the commitment builds on B&Q's decision to stop selling bagged composts made using peat last year. The firm first stopped selling 100 per cent peat composts in 2008, and later introduced its first range of peat-free bedding plants in 2014.

The DIY and home improvement retailer said it would continue to work with suppliers to use peat-free alternative products, such as coconut fiber-based compost sold under its GoodHome brand, and MamaTerra natural plant food products from its Verve brand.

In addition, the retailer said it had also updated its ‘We need to talk about peat' campaign to help consumers understand the adverse impacts of peat degradation on both the climate and biodiversity.

The announcement also builds on B&Q's ongoing partnership with nature charity the Woodland Trust to support the restoration, protection and creation of native woodland in the Snaizeholme valley in North Yorkshire, where the two organisations are also aiming to restore of 279 acres of upland peatbog.

"At B&Q, we've been helping to protect and maintain natural habitats for years, through the responsible sourcing of products, as well as by helping our customers to encourage nature in their gardens through advice and products, ranging from pollinator-friendly flowers to water-saving water timers," B&Q's head of sustainability, Sam Dyer, said.

"We know how vital peatlands are in protecting habitats and preventing climate change and are committed to offering only peat-free plants by 2026, building on our move to 100 per cent peat-free bagged composts last year and our work through our partnership with the Woodland Trust to regenerate peat habitats at Snaizeholme in North Yorkshire."

As well as being the UK's largest terrestrial carbon store, peatlands play an important role in holding back water during periods of heavy rainfall, protecting downstream communities from flooding and acting as a source for over 70 per cent of the UK's drinking water.

However, research by The Wildlife Trusts has claimed that the extraction of peat for use in horticulture has caused significant damage to these carbon and nature-rich habitats across the UK, leading to the release of up to 31 million tonnes of CO2 since 1990. The charity earlier this year launched a campaign urging consumers to avoid houseplants and mushrooms grown using peat-based products in an effort to protect crucial carbon-stores.

The UK government has committed to ending all uses of peat in England by 2030 and banning the sale of bagged peat compost to private gardeners in England from 2024, but there is currently no legislation in place to achieve the promised ban on all peat extraction, with time running short before Parliament dissolves on 30 May ahead of the upcoming General Election in July.

Meanwhile, retailers and consumers are increasingly shifting their shopping habits towards peat-free alternative products, according to research by B&Q. The retailer's recent Nature of Gardens report included polling research suggesting almost one-in-five British consumers have started using peat-free compost in the last seven years, with a third of those now exclusively using peat-free products.

The research also found 75 per cent of those quizzed were "concerned" or "very concerned" about the decline of wildlife in the UK. Two-thirds of respondents also said they actively encouraged nature and wildlife in their gardens, while nearly half said they now avoid using harmful chemicals and more have native wildflowers in their gardens and outdoor spaces.

"Our Nature of Gardens report demonstrated how important our gardens could be for nature and, while we've always known that people loved connecting with nature in their gardens, we were delighted to see from our latest research so much evidence of consumers increased interest in and action to encourage nature in their gardens and outdoor spaces, including the adoption of peat-free growing practices," said Dyer.

Want to understand what is going on at the cutting edge of sustainability? Check out BusinessGreen Intelligence - the premier information for professionals focused on the UK's green economy