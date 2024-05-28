'Foundation stones of a new industrial policy': EU Net Zero Industry Act passes final legislative hurdle

Crucial EU legislation designed to help ramp up the development and manufacturing of critical clean technologies across the bloc has been adopted by European governments this week, paving the way for the law to formally enter into force in the coming weeks.

Yesterday, the EU Council adopted the Net Zero Industry Act, which aims to create favourable conditions for EU-based production of green technologies such as solar photovoltaic panels, wind turbines, batteries, and heat pumps amid increasing competition from the US and China. It means the Act is likely to enter force as soon as next month or early July once it has been signed by the presidents of the European Parliament and the Council and is published in the EU's official journal.

The legislation sets a target for 40 per cent of the EU's annual requirements for eight strategic key technologies – a list which also includes electrolysers and fuel cells, carbon capture and storage, grid technologies, biomethane and geothermal energy - to be met from within the bloc by 2030. The EU is also looking to achieve a 15 per cent share of global production of the technologies by 2040.

In order to meet its clean technology manufacturing goals, the Act sets also out measures to simplify the permit granting process for strategic clean energy projects, facilitate market access for clean technologies through public procurement and public auctions, and to upskill workers to work in technology sectors critical to the emerging green economy.

Initially proposed by the European Commission in early 2023 and before securing approval from MEPs last month, the Act is designed to support the EU's growing green economy on the path to its 2050 net zero emissions target. It is also partly designed as a response to rapidly growing global competition in emerging markets for clean technologies, amid China's rapidly accelerating clean tech manufacturing boom and the US Inflation Reduction Act, the latter of which allocated nearly $270bn to clean technologies and industrial decarbonisation through tax credits, loans, grants and subsidies.

Jo Brouns, Flanders' Minister for economy, innovation, work, social economy and agriculture, described the Net Zero Industry Act as "one of the foundation stones of a new industrial policy".

"This legal act will help Europe to lead the global race for green technologies and make sure that our contribution to the fight against climate change also reduces our dependencies, reinforces our strategic autonomy and helps us to create growth and jobs in Europe," he said.

Other key parts of the legislation include plans to establish "Net Zero Industry Academies" for workforce training and education alongside a goal to train 100,000 workers within three years. It also calls for the establishment of "regulatory sandboxes," where clean technologies could be tested under flexible regulatory conditions.

It also sets a carbon storage goal for the bloc for 50 million tonnes of annual CO2 injection capacity in geological storage sites by 2030, in a bid to help accelerate decarbonisation of heavy industry via carbon capture and storage technologies.

Gareth Redmond-King, head of the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit's (ECIU) international programme, said the adoption of the EU's Net Zero Industry Act underscored the urgent need for the UK to develop an ambitious set of its own incentives in order to help it compete with its European neighbours, as well as with the US and China.

"The US and now the EU have plans for securing major investment in net zero industries," he said. "UK took an early lead in offshore wind but the government's failure to secure new wind farms at its last auction clearly sent the wrong message to investors. This is a global race to win market share in the industries of the future and the UK needs to be offering a clear plan and the right incentives."

The Net Zero Industry Act has passed its final legislative hurdle just over a week ahead of the upcoming EU Parliament elections, and is one of a raft of green legislative actions taken over the line yesterday by the European Council to support its target to slash emissions 55 per cent by 2030 against a 1990 baseline.

EU governments also yesterday approved fresh regulations on tracking and reducing methane emissions, which is set to introduce stricter requirements on fossil fuel companies to measure, report and verify emissions of the potent greenhouse gas.

Under the new rules, coal, gas and oil firms would also be required to step up prevention and mitigation of methane leaks, carry out regular surveys of methane leaks at regular intervals, and to repair and replace all components when a methane leak is detected immediately.

The legislation also bans venting and flaring of methane from drainage stations by 2025 and from ventilation shafts by 2027, unless it is strictly necessary or the event of an emergency or malfunction, the EU Council said.

Tinne Van der Straeten, Belgium's Minister for Energy, welcomed the regulation, noting that methane is up to 30 times more potent than carbon dioxide.

"To meet the Paris Agreement's goal of limiting global warming to 1.5C and achieving climate neutrality by 2050, we must cut methane emissions in the oil, gas, and coal sectors," she said. "This legislation ensures proper monitoring and addressing of emissions across these value chains."

Meanwhile, the European Council also yesterday gave the green light to ecodesign regulations designed to create incentives for manufacturers design products to be more circular and sustainable.

The rules establish new requirements for manufacturers selling goods in the EU for product durability, reusability, upgradability and reparability, energy and resource efficiency; recycled content, remanufacturing and recycling, alongside complying with new rules on the presence of substances that inhibit circularity.

It also establishes new requirements for the measurement of products' carbon and environmental footprints and information through a Digital Product Passport.

Once enshrined in secondary EU legislation in the coming weeks, Industry will have 18 months to comply, according to the legislation.

"With the ecodesign regulation we create the right incentives for the industry to think circular from the very design conception of the products they plan to produce and sell in the EU," said Pierre-Yves Dermagne, Belgium's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Economy and Employment.

