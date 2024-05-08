'The renewables future has arrived': Renewables provide 30 per cent of global electricity for first time

Almost a third of electricity globally was generated from renewable sources last year, fuelling hopes emissions from the power sector could have already peaked.

That is the headline finding from the latest Global Electricity Review from think tank Ember, which shows that renewables generated a record 30 per cent of the global electricity mix in 2023. The gains were driven by a 10 per cent increase in wind energy generation and a 23 per cent increase in solar power generation. In contrast, fossil fuel generation grew just 0.8 per cent year-on-year.

Record construction of new wind and solar farms last year mean the trend is likely to continue throughout 2024, while any increase in hydro generation following drought conditions in key markets during 2023 should ensure power sector emissions start to fall.

"The renewables revolution - led by solar and wind - is breaking records and driving ever-cleaner electricity production," the report stated. "The world is now at a turning point where solar and wind not only slow emissions growth, but actually start to push fossil generation into decline.

"Indeed, the expansion of clean capacity would have been enough to deliver a fall in global power sector emissions in 2023. However, drought caused a five-year low in hydropower, which created a shortfall that was met in large part by coal. Nonetheless, the latest forecasts give confidence that 2024 will begin a new era of falling fossil generation, marking 2023 as the likely peak of power sector emissions."

The report underscores how renewables have become a mainstream player in the global power sector, having seen solar and wind grow from a 0.2 per cent of the electricity mix at the start of the century to a record 13.4 per cent last year.

Combined with nuclear, the world generated almost 40 per cent of its electricity from low-carbon sources in 2023. As a result, the carbon intensity of global power generation reached a new record low and is now down 12 per cent on its 2007 peak.

The report also confirms how solar is "leading the energy revolution", cementing its position as the fastest-growing source of electricity generation for the 19th year in a row and adding more than twice as much new electricity as coal in 2023.

In addition, the report highlighted how the global economy appears to be making progress on improving energy efficiency. Global electricity demand rose to a record high in 2023, with an increase of 627TWh equivalent to adding the entire demand of Canada. But increased demand of 2.2 per cent was below the average for recent years, due to a pronounced decrease in demand in OECD countries.

"More than half of the electricity demand rise in 2023 was from five technologies: electric vehicles (EVs), heat pumps, electrolysers, air conditioning and data centres," the report stated. "The spread of these technologies will accelerate the growth in electricity demand, but overall energy demand will decline as electrification is much more efficient than fossil fuels."

As such, Ember expects global power sector emissions to have peaked in 2023 and should experience a modest fall in 2024. "Already the rollout of clean generation, led by solar and wind, has helped to slow the growth in fossil fuels by almost two-thirds in the last ten years," it added. "As a result, half the world's economies are already at least five years past a peak in electricity generation from fossil fuels. OECD countries are at the forefront of this, with power sector emissions collectively peaking in 2007 and falling 28 per cent since then."

However, the report also stressed that the growth in renewables generation will need to continue to accelerate rapidly if global climate goals are to be met.

Multiple analyses have shown power sectors would need to be fully decarbonised by 2035 in OECD countries and by 2045 in the rest of the world to bring global emissions into line with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

The target agreed at last year's COP28 Summit to triple renewables capacity by 2030 is also in line with these goals, but would require renewables to double their share of the global power mix to 60 per cent inside just seven years.

However, Dave Jones, global insights programme director at Ember, said the renewables sector was surpassing expectations on an annual basis.

"The renewables future has arrived," he said. "Solar in particular is accelerating faster than anyone thought possible. The decline of power sector emissions is now inevitable. 2023 was likely the pivot point - peak emissions in the power sector - a major turning point in the history of energy.

"But the pace of emissions falls depends on how fast the renewables revolution continues. The good news is we already know the key enablers that help countries unleash the full potential of solar and wind. There's an unprecedented opportunity for countries that choose to be at the forefront of the clean energy future. Expanding clean electricity not only helps to decarbonise the power sector. It also provides the step up in supply needed to electrify the whole economy; and that's the real game-changer for the climate."

The report comes just a day after an analysis from the International Energy Agency (IEA) revealed how investment in manufacturing plants for five key clean energy technologies - solar PV, wind turbines, batteries, electrolysers, and heat pumps - surged more than 70 per cent in 2023 to $200bn, with just five sectors collectively accounting for roughly four per cent of all global GDP growth last year.

Spending on solar PV manufacturing more than doubling year-on-year and investment in batteries rising by around 60 per cent, according to the figures.

The reports suggests renewable energy costs are increasingly competitive with fossil fuels in multiple markets, while supply chain constraints are being addressed. As such, industry experts are increasingly focused on grid investment and planning regimes as the two main barriers to renewables deployment that could derail efforts to deliver a decarbonised power system.

