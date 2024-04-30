Claire Coutinho warns against 'net zero leviathan of central planning', as speech targeted by protestors

Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary argues it is better for firms to 'live with some uncertainty' than suffer from strict government planning, but speech overshadowed by repeated protests
Claire Coutinho's address to the Innovation Zero conference in London faced repeated disruption this morning, as protestors attempted to shout down the Secretary of State's speech and accused the government...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
- Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
- > Exclusive in-depth case studies
- > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
- > Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- > Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month
Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.