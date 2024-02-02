Solar powered squash: Britvic taps power from solar farm on former quarry site

Three-quarters of the electricity used to make soft drinks such as Robinsons squash, Tango, and Lipton ice tea in the UK is now coming from a new solar farm, which has begun generating power at a former quarry site in Northamptonshire.

Manufacturer Britvic announced it has started receiving power under a 10-year power purchase agreement (PPA) that it signed last year to secure electricity from the 160-acre solar farm, which entered its commissioning phase last month before moving into full operations yesterday.

In total, the solar farm boasts capacity to generate 3.3GWh of electricity a year, enough to power the equivalent of 11,500 average UK homes, and is expected to help reduce Britvic's carbon emissions by over 1,100 tonnes a year by shifting its energy requirement away from fossil fuels.

Moreover, the PPA deal with Atrato Onsite Energy will see the renewables developer further ramp up capacity at the 650,000 square meter ground-mount solar installation to 27GWh, with the aim of providing enough electricity to power 100 per cent of Britvic's UK operations "in the near future".

The solar farm utilises double-sided solar panels that use tracking devices to follow the sun throughout the day, boosting the efficiency of energy generation at the site by 10 per cent, according to Britvic.

The clean power is now set to be used by the firm's soft drinks factories in Rugby, London, and Leeds.

The project is situated on the site of a former quarry which Britvic said was deemed unsuitable for farming, and that it planned to use a "rewilding approach" to increase biodiversity at the site.

"This is an exciting opportunity to ensure that the some of the country's most recognisable and much-loved soft drinks are powered by renewable energy," said Sarah Webster, Britvic's director of sustainable business. "We know consumers want to buy more sustainable products, and this is another step towards reducing carbon emissions and our long-term sustainability targets."

The PPA forms part of Britvic's wider sustainability strategy, through which it is aiming to become a net zero emissions business by 2050, as validated by the Science Based Targets initiative.

It follows another PPA signed by the firm last year to switch to 100 per cent renewable electricity from a wind farm in Galway at its Ballygowan Mineral Water site in Ireland, as well as a £8m project to boost energy efficiency and halve CO2 at its Beckton site.

Gurpreet Gujral, managing director for renewable energy at Atrato Group, hailed the "landmark and unique agreement" with Britvic that helped support the development of the solar farm.

"Our business model is all about designing unique structures for clients tailored to their energy consumption needs and real estate site constraints, while delivering on sustainability targets and lower energy costs," he said.

It comes amid reports of decreasing PPA prices across Europe, with average contract prices on LevelTen Energy's PPA marketplace dropping around three per cent for solar and one per cent for wind during the final quarter of 2023.

Plácido Ostos, director for European energy analytics at LevelTen Energy, said the easing of upward price pressure on the PPA market was "encouraging".

"After a years-long period of rising PPA prices, buyers understandably can grow excited when PPA price declines are reported - no matter how moderate their nature," he explained.

A separate report this week from PPA platform Pexapark confirmed that the European PPA market grew 40 per cent last year to 16.2GW of renewables capacity, while the total number of PPA contracts rose 65 per cent to 272 confirmed deals.

