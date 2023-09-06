'Passing on the savings': Octopus Energy quadruples export rates for solar customers

James Murray
clock • 4 min read
'Passing on the savings': Octopus Energy quadruples export rates for solar customers

Octopus customers exporting power to the grid will now receive 15p/kWh, putting average household with an EV and solar panels on track to earn £150 a year

Octopus Energy has today announced changes to its smart and export tariffs, promising that the moves will see customers with solar panels and electric vehicles (EVs) paid significantly more for the excess...

Chancellor cuts ribbon on 180-car EV charging mega-hub

'Extremely disappointing': Few, if any, offshore wind bids expected in latest clean power contracts auction

