'We all need to drive towards the same goal': Tesco boss urges political leaders to stand by net zero plans

Tesco CEO Ken Murphy has today called on political leaders from all parties to stand by their net zero commitments and deliver the stable policy environment businesses require if they are to ramp up investment in green projects and technologies.

Speaking at the Reuters IMPACT event in London this morning, the supermarket boss said green innovation in the food industry could be transformational in helping to cut costs and carbon emissions, protect food security, and stimulate green growth. But he warned levels of investment in the UK in new technologies remains well below the OECD average and there is an urgent need for closer co-operation between government and industry to unlock the large-scale innovation required to meet climate goals.

"We all need to drive towards the same goal, and be better at sharing learnings and resources on the way," he said. "The food industry is willing to invest, but needs more stability and confidence when it comes to future policy. That is why it's critical that all parties, regardless of political creed, stand by their Net Zero commitments and timelines."

The comments came as Murphy confirmed Tesco is to rapidly expand a trial that has seen the supermarket work with farmers to encourage the use of low carbon fertilisers. He said the company was now planning to work with suppliers to drive a 10-fold increase in the number of hectares being cultivated by low-carbon alternative fertilisers for the 2024 growing season.

During the first year of the trial, 1,300 hectares of land were cultivated using eight different low-carbon fertilisers, six of which being manufactured in the UK from material including food waste, chicken litter, fire extinguisher waste and algae. Initial results found they were just as effective as conventional fertilisers and cut emissions by up to 50 per cent.

Murphy said Tesco now plans to increase the trial to 13,000 hectares next year, paving the way for widespread take-up of low-carbon alternatives.

"As we work to protect customers and suppliers from rising costs today, we must also do all we can to safeguard the shopping basket from shocks tomorrow," he said. "That means building a more resilient, sustainable and productive food system. One that guarantees customers a long-term supply of quality, affordable food as well as improving the economy and world they live in.

"Innovations like low-carbon fertiliser are part of the solution. As the early results show, they have huge potential to cut greenhouse gas emissions, enhance soil health and water quality, as well as providing greater cost certainty for farmers and create industry here in the UK - which is why I am so pleased with our plans to scale up usage next year. But to realise the full benefits, we need to see action beyond our supply chain, too. We'll only get there through cross-industry and cross-party collaboration."

Murphy is the latest business leader to warn that conflicting signals from the government on its commitment to climate policies could undermine investment in decarbonisation efforts. Last month, a group of investors and pension funds with £1.5tr of assets under management wrote to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to warn that mixed messages from government on climate policies risked undermining investor confidence in projects that will be essential to meeting the UK's net zero goals.

The government has repeatedly insisted it remains fully committed to meeting the UK's net zero targets, highlighting a series of policies designed to slash emissions from the energy and transport sectors, in particular.

However, Sunak has signalled he wants to see a more 'pragmatic' approach to delivering on the UK's climate goals and Ministers have delayed or deferred a number of key decarbonisation policies in recent months, even as the Climate Change Committee has warned the country is not on track to meet its medium-term emissions goals. The policy changes and delays have led to frustration among green businesses and investors, who have warned political and policy instability risks driving up the cost of capital and hampering investment in new clean technology projects.

In related news, the Aldersgate Group of businesses today published two new reports arguing that a more ‘robust' industrial strategy was needed from government to deliver on net zero goals while maximising inward investment and job creation. The new research warns that failing to support industry and react to international competition triggered by policies such as the US Inflation Reduction Act could wipe £224bn off the UK economy by 2050.

Meanwhile, a new survey from the Social Market Foundation warned that politicians are 'lagging behind' the public on the need to reduce meat consumption, with nearly three fifths of people saying they are already making some effort to eat less meat for a combination of environmental, health, and animal welfare reasons.

"Our research shows that far from being a fringe concern, efforts to eat less meat are entirely normalised and mainstream within British society," said Aveek Bhattacharya, interim director at the SMF. "The question is when politicians will catch up and help the rest of us to make the changes to our diets necessary to better our health, protect the environment and improve animal welfare.

"Acknowledging the meat reduction target in the National Food Strategy, and the necessity of significant changes to our food system and our habits to meet it, would be a good start. But beyond that, there is substantial appetite for stricter welfare standards and investment in alternative proteins to help accelerate these societal trends."

