ReFuels and John Lewis Partnership team up on new biomethane refuelling station

Renewable biomethane (Bio-CNG) supplier ReFuels has announced it has teamed up with retail giant the John Lewis Partnership (JLP) to collaborate on the construction of the first biomethane heavy goods vehicles (HGV) refuelling station in the south east of England.

ReFuels announced yesterday that it has broken ground on the project for the new refuelling station in Aylesford, Kent. When complete, the company estimates the station will be capable of fuelling more than 500 trucks a day, saving up to 60,000 tonnes of CO2 a year in the process.

The new station is being built next to Waitrose's Southeast distribution centre and will serve JLP's fleet of HGVs, as well as other fleets. ReFuels said it acquired the land from JLP in a previous deal.

The project is a joint venture between CNG Fuels - the infrastructure arm of ReFuels - and sustainability-led investment management company Foresight Group.

When complete the new station will serve major UK routes including the M20 and M2 and will allow JLP to grow its fleet of biomethane-powered HGVs, which according to the retailer is already the largest such fleet in the UK with more than 400 trucks.

Justin Laney, JLP's general manager of fleets, said the company has an overall commitment to have all its 520 heavy-duty trucks running on biomethane by 2028 with the new refuelling station marking "another important step towards realising this goal."

According to ReFuels, Bio-CNG can cut emissions by more than 90 per cent compared to disel trucks, while providing lifetime fuel cost savings of up to 40 per cent.

The new station forms part of the company's wider ambitions to open between 30 and 40 refuelling stations by 2026, which it estimates could provide enough capacity to cut overall UK HGV emissions by as much as eight per cent.

The news of the station follows the recent publication of the government's new biomass strategy, which backs biomethane as an attractive fuel for HGVs and other harder to decarbonise fleets which may be more challenging to electrify.

"Bio-CNG is the only fuel available today that can decarbonise the UK's HGV fleet at the scale and pace required to meet net zero," said Philip Field, CEO of ReFuels.

"Well over one hundred fleets across the UK are now adopting the fuel en masse and our new site in Aylesford, built on land acquired from the John Lewis Partnership, is a testament to this growing demand and the value fleet operators place on the enabling refuelling infrastructure."

With HGVs accounting for 4.2 per cent of UK carbon emissions, ReFuels said the sector represents a "key component" in efforts to deliver on the UK's net zero by 2050 goal.

The new site will feature 12 pumps which will be capable of delivering 19 million kilograms (kg) of Bio-CNG annually and will add to the company's existing network of 12 refueling stations across the UK. In total, ReFuels said its current network can refuel more than 6,000 HGVs daily.

Demand for Bio-CNG from fleet operators is "growing rapidly", according to ReFuels. The company said that in July this year 3,799 tonnes of Bio-CNG was dispensed across its fuel stations, which reflects an 80 per cent increase when compared with the same period last year.

In addition to the John Lewis Partnership, ReFuels said it supports more than 80 other fleets that are in the process of switching to Bio-CNG, including HGVs from Aldi, Amazon, DHL, Lidl, Royal Mail, and Warburton's.

The company has one other station under construction in Bagnor, North Wales, which it said is due to start operations in the next month, with at least two further stations expected to commence construction later this year.

ReFuels was formed in May this year when parent company CNG Fuels acquired Renewable Transport Fuel Services Limited (RTFS) - which the company said is the largest renewable biomethane sourcing company for UK transport.

ReFuels was launched to with a view to creating one of Europe's largest fully integrated renewable biomethane suppliers for heavy transport and was publicly listed on the Euronet Growth Oslo exchange in May.

