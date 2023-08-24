Industry warns Locational Marginal Pricing plans could add £87bn to net zero transition costs

A report published today by the UK's leading renewable energy trade bodies has warned energy market reforms being considered by the government to allow 'Locational Marginal Pricing' could add billions of pounds to the cost of the net zero transition, arguing that updates to clean power contracts offer a more cost effective means of tackling grid constraints.

The study from analyst firm Cornwall Insight was commissioned by RenewableUK, Scottish Renewables, and Solar Energy UK. It argues that plans for a new Locational Marginal Pricing regime would both increase costs to consumers and undermine investor confidence, risking the loss of billions of pounds of investment in new renewable energy projects.

As such it cautioned that proposals to introduce Locational Marginal Pricing should not progress without further evidence they would incentivise the rollout of new renewables projects while reducing congestion on the grid, arguing the increased capital costs that would result from any policy changes would likely exceed any potential benefits.

The Department of Energy Security and Net Zero is currently considering a range of potential reforms to the electricity market so as to ensure the system can deliver on targets to deliver a net zero emission power grid by 2035.

Forming part of a wide-ranging review of the electricity market designed to ensure it can cope with increasing levels of renewables generation, proposals for Locational Marginal Pricing would allow the wholesale cost of electricity to vary across the UK based on local levels of supply and demand. Advocates of the approach argue that it would incentivise the development of more localised grids and encourage businesses to locate closer to renewable energy generation hubs, minimising the need for additional grid infrastructure.

However, Michael Chesser, RenewableUK's economics and markets manager, warned splitting the country into different regions, or potentially hundreds of zones, could ultimately create "a bizarre regional or local post code lottery" for energy pricing.

"We're already working closely with the government on a considered approach to reform our electricity market in a stable way, based on evolution rather than revolution, which won't deter investors, so that we can secure lower prices for consumers and decarbonise our electricity system by 2035," he added.

Gemma Grimes, director of policy and delivery at Solar Energy UK, said the body's members are "very concerned" by the prospect of a Locational Marginal Pricing regime. "Over £200bn of investment is needed by 2037 across the electricity sector to deliver on the UK's climate commitments, so making energy prices more volatile, disrupting investor confidence and increasing the cost of capital at this time would be deeply unhelpful," she said. "Worst of all, it will push up consumer bills, too".

Citing Australia's rejection of Locational Marginal Pricing due to potential financial upheaval, the trade bodies, which represent more than 800 renewable energy companies, suggest reforming the existing Contracts for Difference (CfD) regime could tackle many of the challenges faced by the market while minimising disruption for investors and developers.

The report proposed six potential amendments to the existing CfD scheme - including paying generators in more innovative ways to ensure that supply better matches demand, revenue caps and floors, and even location-based contracts.

Claire Mack, chief executive of Scottish Renewables, said the CfD mechanism would continue to be the "workhorse of renewable energy deployment", adding that relatively simple reforms to contracts could help tackle grid constraints and balancing costs while minimising disruption to the market.

"The Cornwall Insight report published today demonstrates the significant potential for the CfD to be reformed while maintaining investor confidence in the UK's energy transition," she said. "Proposals which would introduce increased uncertainty to the market and undermine investor confidence, such as Locational Marginal Pricing, must be taken off the table.

"Only then will we be able to focus on introducing the evolutionary reforms which will secure the billions of pounds of investment required as quickly as possible to decarbonise our economy and reach net sero by 2050."

The report also suggested that while incremental changes to the CFD regime could be operational within 18 months, more radical reforms such as Locational Marginal Pricing may take years to implement and could come too late to make much of a difference to efforts to decarbonise the power sector by 2035.

In related news, Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks Transmission and National Grid Electricity Transmission today received planning consent for all the onshore and offshore elements of its Eastern Green Link 2 project - which it claims will be the longest high voltage direct current cable in the UK.

The scheme will run from a new converter station and landfall point at Sandford Bay in Peterhead under the North Sea to a landfall point at Fraisthorpe on the East Yorkshire coast before continuing underground to a new converter station next to Drax Power Station in North Yorkshire.

Once complete, it will provide enough capacity to power more than two million homes if granted regulatory approval by Ofgem.

Construction is expected to begin in 2024, with a targeted operational date of 2029.

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.