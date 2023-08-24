Study: Slow heat pump rollout could hit UK exports by £65m a year

The UK could lose more than £65m in annual gas boiler exports by 2030 if it does not accelerate the switch to greener heating solutions such as heat pumps.

That is the warning contained in a new analysis from the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) think tank, which reveals how in 2022 the UK exported around £85m worth of gas boilers and associated parts according to United Nations trade data. Over three quarters of these exports, worth around £65m, were sent to countries with fossil fuel boiler phase out dates in place that would end the sale of new gas boilers over the next seven years.

For example, Ireland, the biggest single importer of UK-made boilers and parts has set a phase out date of 2025, from which point broken units will need to be replaced with clean heating solutions such as an electric heat pump.

Similarly, Germany and the Netherlands, which respectively imported £4m and £1.3m worth of central heating products from the UK in 2022, have targets to phase out fossil fuel boilers by 2025 and 2026, respectively - although the Netherlands will still allow hybrid gas systems.

As such, the report warns that key export markets for UK gas boiler manufacturers could rapidly shrink as heat pumps secure increasing market share.

The new analysis also warned UK exports of gas boilers were already being hit by surging demand for heat pumps across Europe, with exports roughly halving between 2019 and 2022 on the back of high gas prices and new policies to accelerate the roll out of heat pumps.

Around three million heat pumps were sold across the continent in 2022, an increase of 40 per cent year-on-year that took the total sold to date to more than 20 million.

By contrast while the UK government is targeting 600,000 heat pump installations per year by 2028, uptake remains among the slowest in Europe, with experts such as the Climate Change Committee warning further policy measures are needed to deliver on the goal.

The UK has committed to phasing out gas boilers in new homes from 2025, as part of the Future Homes Standard, but has yet to confirm whether new homes will be allowed to connect to the gas grid or not despite a consultation being due in 'Spring' 2023, according to the ECIU.

The think tank added that while the government has also not confirmed whether a proposed ban on new fossil fuel boilers for off-gas grid homes will be implemented from 2026 as planned, a longer term target to phase out all new gas boilers in the UK from 2035 remains in place.

The government has confirmed it will proceed with a clean heat market mechanism requiring fossil fuel boiler makers to sell a set proportion of heat pumps from 2024 and grants are in place to encourage the uptake of heat pumps. But critics have repeatedly warned more needs to be done to accelerate the roll out of the technology.

Jess Ralston, energy analyst at the ECIU, echoed claims from the International Monetary Fund that the UK was worst hit by last year's gas supply crisis because of its ongoing dependence on gas imports.

"The North Sea is a declining basin no matter what the government policy on it, so unless we reduce our gas demand through insulation and heat pumps, we're going to end up importing more from abroad," she said.

"The switch to clean heat is continuing at pace outside of the UK as the US and Europe learn their lesson from the gas crisis. It's starting to look like we haven't.

"The UK's existing boiler manufacturers must be able to see the writing on the wall. With clear signals from government on the future of heating at home, we can take our expertise abroad and get ahead on heat pumps before we lose our place amongst the leaders of the world's heating industry."

In related news, clean heating firm Rendesco this week announced plans to develop a £150m pipeline of ground source heat pumps installations for new-build homes across the UK in what has been slated as the largest private sector investment of its kind in the UK's emerging clean heating sector.

