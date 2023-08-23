Rendesco plots £150m ground-source heat pump rollout for new-build homes

Rendesco has announced plans to develop a £150m pipeline of ground source heat pumps installations for new-build homes across the UK, with the developer hailing the plans as the largest private sector investment of its kind in the UK's emerging clean heating sector.

Rendesco's system takes underground heat from boreholes using concealed pipework, which is then transmitted to homes either through a large central heat pump system for a number of properties in a development, or through smaller heat pumps fitted to individual homes.

As such, the firm claims its system is "highly scalable" and can typically save 18 tonnes of CO2 emissions per property compared to fossil gas boilers, and three tonnes of CO2 compared to an air-source heat pump.

The company owns a portfolio of existing ground source heating networks that provide heat to more than 3,000 UK homes, and is already developing a raft of further projects covering over 800 new-build homes.

However, the firm is eyeing a bigger chunk of the emerging market for low carbon heating in new-build developments at a time when fossil gas boilers are set to be banned from new-build homes from 2025 under the forthcoming Future Homes Standard in the UK.

The heat pumps are to be installed and owned by Last Mile Heat, Rendesco's joint venture with Last Mile, a utility infrastructure partner for housebuilders.

"Our pipeline demonstrates the fantastic progress with our Last Mile Heat joint venture and means we can offer our clean heat solutions to even more housebuilders," said Alastair Murray, Rendesco's founder and CEO. "The UK's clean heat market needs greater innovation - and quickly - if we are to effectively decarbonise the country's homes and buildings. This is where Rendesco's solutions come in, providing low-cost, low-carbon options for housebuilders, and ultimately householders, to power their homes with clean heat."

Through its partnership with Last Mile, Rendesco claims housebuilders are able to install its ground source heat pumps in their developments at a "considerably lower cost than through mainstream channels".

The approach also reduces the installation cost for households and "significantly improves the energy efficiency of homes", thereby saving money on energy bills, it added.

The investment, which was announced yesterday, marks the latest major move to ramp up the market for heat pumps in the UK, where sales of both air source and ground source appliances have risen sharply over the past year or so, yet still remain far lower than much of Europe.

Earlier this year, heat pump maker Kensa Group secured £70m investment from Octopus Energy and Legal & General, which at the time marked the largest investment to date in the UK green heating market.

The government has set a goal for 600,000 heat pump installations per year by 2028, but many experts - including the Climate Change Committee - have warned that without further incentives, regulatory support and investment the chances of delivering on the target remain slim.

Commenting on yesterday's announcement, Mike Pearce, CEO of Last Mile, said the joint venture with Rendesco would put them "at the forefront of providing clean heat solutions to the next generation of Britain's homes".

"The UK ground source heat connections market is growing rapidly with ground source heat being a highly sustainable and affordable solution for new build projects, for developers and residents alike," he added.

In related news, research by Mitsubishi Electric and Ipsos has revealed that while 42 per cent of Brits have at least some interest in installing a heat pump, understanding of the technology remains low.

The study found that just 13 per cent of those quizzed are aware of the environmental benefits of using a heat pump, while 71 per cent know little to nothing about how the technology works.

Moreover, while 64 per cent of respondents said the main reason they were interested in, or had already installed, a heat pump was to save money on their energy bills over time, perceived high purchase and installation costs had deterred half of those surveyed from doing so.

Want to understand what is going on at the cutting edge of sustainability? Check out BusinessGreen Intelligence - the premier information for professionals focused on the UK's green economy.