Wind-powered shipping technology sets sail for Cargill trial

Cargo ships could slash fuel use by 30 per cent by harnessing a 21st century version of the giant sails that previously powered the global shipping industry.

A new collaboration between shipping firm Cargill, BAR Technologies, Mitsubishi Corporation and Yara Technologies has today announced a major trial of BAR Tech WindWings - specially designed 37.5-metre-tall sails that have been fitted to a cargo ship which has today set off on its maiden voyage.

Mitsubishi Corporation's Pyxis Ocean vessel has been chartered by Cargill and has become the first ship to be fitted with two WindWings sails.

Produced by Yara Marine Technologies, the partners said the sails could generate average fuel savings of up to 30 per cent on new build vessels, adding that emissions savings could prove even higher if the sails are used in combination with alternative fuels.

Jan Dieleman, president of Cargill's Ocean's transportation business, said the maritime industry's journey to decarbonise is "not an easy one, but [it is] an exciting one".

"At Cargill we have a responsibility to pioneer decarbonising solutions across all our supply chains to meet our customer's needs and the needs of the planet," he added.

"A technology like WindWings doesn't come without risk, and as an industry leader - in partnership with visionary shipowner Mitsubishi Corporation - we are not afraid to invest, take those risks and be transparent with our learnings to help our partners in maritime transition to a more sustainable future."

The partners said the WindWings project - which has been co-funded by the European Union as part of the CHEK Horizon 2020 initiative - could help the industry to meet its ambitious met zero by 2050 goals by offering a retrofit solution which is capable of slashing emissions from existing vessels, many of which are expected to be in operation for decades to come.

The performance of the WindWings will now be closely monitored over the coming months as part of efforts to further improve its design, operation, and performance, the partners said.

The aim is for the Pyxis Ocean to be used to act as a forerunner for the adoption of the technology across both Cargill's fleet and the wider industry.

BAR Technologies and Yara Marine Technologies said they are already planning to build hundreds of wings over the next four years, with BAR Technologies adding it is also researching how the technology could be used with new builds alongside improved hydrodynamic hulls.

"If international shipping is to achieve its ambition of reducing CO2 emissions, then innovation must come to the fore," said John Cooper, chief executive officer at BAR Technologies.

"Wind is a near marginal cost-free fuel and the opportunity for reducing emissions, alongside significant efficiency gains in vessel operating costs, is substantial.

"Today is the culmination of years of pioneering research, where we've invested in our unique wind sail technology and sought out a skilled industrialisation partner in Yara Marine Technologies, in order to provide vessel owners and operators with an opportunity to realise these efficiencies."

In related news, GT Green Technologies has announced it is working with certification body Bureau Veritas with a view to gaining approval in principal (AiP) for its rival AirWing technology.

GT Green Technologies explained its AirWing wind propulsion system has been designed to help vessels maximise thrust and fuel savings.

It added the AiP with Bureau Veritas is an "important step forward" for its AirWing system, which was also awarded funding by the UK government through its Transport Research Innovation Grant (TRIG) program.

By working with Bureau Veritas, GT Green Technologies said it is on schedule to deliver its first Airwing unit on a vessel in 2024.

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.