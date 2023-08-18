Ecosia adds fossil fuel label to top banks and investors in internet search results

Major banks, insurers and investment firms found to provide significant financial support to high carbon energy will now have a 'fossil fuel' icon added to their listing in Ecosia's internet search results, after the non-profit this week extended its climate labelling system to include financial firms.

In a bid to promote more sustainable choices among its users, Ecosia has since 2019 displayed a 'green leaf' icon alongside search results for listings it deems to be planet-friendly, and a fossil fuel icon next to organisations in searches that the firm claims promote the expansion of coal mining, oil and gas.

But the search engine - which donates all of its profits to environmental initiatives such as reforestation and regenerative farming projects worldwide - confirmed to BusinessGreen this week that it has now extended use of the fossil fuel icon to the financial sector.

As of this week, the fossil fuel icon now additionally appears next to listings of the top financial firms supporting companies involved in the extraction, transportation, distribution, combustion, trade or storage of any fossil fuel-based electricity globally, it said.

The list of affected financial firms comprises 32 of the world's biggest lenders, investors and insurers which Ecosia claims have invested more than $50bn of capital to fossil fuel emitters and producers, including big names such as Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Barclays, Bank of America and others.

Bank of America, Barclays and HSBC have all been contacted for comment by BusinessGreen.

But Dr Ruben Korenke, green team product manager at Ecosia, said that by providing users of the search engine with more information about the fossil fuel exposure of companies and financial firms, he hoped it could help eventually encourage more banks to turn their backs on high-carbon clients.

"At Ecosia, we take the view that the public is provided with too little - if next to no - information about if and how their bank is financing and fuelling the climate crisis, via direct funding for fossil fuel initiatives," he said. "We strongly believe that our users should have extended access to information which independently verifies a bank's climate impact, and their stated net zero ambitions versus their real-world climate impact, so they can take a personal view on who to bank with."

The data underpinning which financial firms are to be flagged by Ecosia's fossil fuel icon is based on the database on fossil fuel financing developed by the non-profit Banking on Climate Chaos, which provides an overview of the fossil fuel policies and financing of more than 60 major banks.

The database initiative is maintained by a clutch of environmental groups including Rainforest Action Network, Sierra Club, Urgewald, Reclaim Finance, Oil Change International and the Indigenous Environmental Network.

Korenke added: "It's also our ambition to ensure that over time we can help push these big banks away from financing fossil fuel projects, by making the wider world aware of just how toxic and damaging their behaviour has become - turning it into a reputational issue which will in the long-run detract from the profits available from this destructive industry."

It marks just the latest initiative from Ecosia aimed at driving more sustainable behaviour change among search engine users. Last month the Berlin-based firm also launched a new rail travel booking tool designed to help users plan local and international journeys without jumping on a plane.

