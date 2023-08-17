Race to the top: How low-carbon racing competitions are 'greening' sports sponsorship

Cecilia Keating
clock • 9 min read
Credit: SailGP
Image:

Credit: SailGP

The complicated relationship between sporting organisations and the high-carbon companies they partner with has been well recorded. But could SailGP’s Impact League offer a new model of sport sponsorship?

Founded in 2019, catamaran racing competition SailGP has been described as 'the Formula 1 of the seas'. The Grand Prix pits national teams against each other in a high-stakes, 12-race circuit which spans...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

Study: A-level students want green jobs, but struggle to afford relevant university degrees

Reports: Government to put zero emission vehicle mandate to Parliamentary vote

Most read
01

Dreams of heating homes or powering cars with hydrogen must be abandoned

17 August 2023 • 3 min read
02

'Architects of their own energy usage': Home energy flexibility measures could unlock £14bn savings in 2040, report finds

17 August 2023 • 5 min read
03

Electric truck developer Tevva plots US move after merger deal with ElectraMeccanica

16 August 2023 • 4 min read
04

BP leads $12.5m investment in green hydrogen specialist Advanced Ionics

16 August 2023 • 3 min read
05

Government urged to draw up 'investment grade delivery plan' for green energy transition

16 August 2023 • 5 min read

More on Marketing

Chartered Institute for Marketing warns sector is facing a sustainability skills gap
Marketing

Chartered Institute for Marketing warns sector is facing a sustainability skills gap

Poll of marketing professionals reveals major concern around risk of greenwashing within a sector that is increasingly tasked with promoting sustainability progress

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 09 August 2023 • 3 min read
Study: Climate footprint of digital advertising same as Portugal's aviation and shipping sector
Marketing

Study: Climate footprint of digital advertising same as Portugal's aviation and shipping sector

Emissions footprinting exercise for digital advertising sector argues that industry has a chance to embrace low carbon development principles

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 08 August 2023 • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Marketing

'Funding Climate Action': New label aims to tackle 'green hushing' risk

New scheme from carbon offset specialist South Pole aims to replace terms such as 'carbon neutral' and help companies demonstrate they are taking steps to cut emissions

Amber Rolt
clock 27 June 2023 • 3 min read