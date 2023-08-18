MPs slam Ministry of Defence climate goals as 'simply not ambitious enough'

MPs have today called on the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to take far stronger action to reduce the climate impact of the UK's armed forces, warning that at present the Department's emissions targets are "simply not ambitious enough" to support the country's 2050 net zero target.

The MoD is responsible for generating around half of central government's entire carbon emissions footprint, largely due to its responsibility for overseeing Britain's armed forces operations, but MPs on Parliament's Defence Committee concluded in a report today that it "can do much more to measure and reduce its emissions - without eroding military capability".

At present, the MoD has a target to reduce its emissions by 30 per cent by 2025 against a 2017/18 baseline, but the Committee said simply relying on the ongoing decarbonisation of the Britain's power grid as more renewable power sources come online in the coming years would be enough for the Department to reach the goal.

As such, today's select committee report - Defence and Climate Change - said the Department's current emissions reduction goal was "insufficiently demanding", as it would likely require little to no action from the MoD to achieve it.

The report therefore urges the MoD to adopt much more demanding decarbonisation targets ahead of the next round of Greening Government Commitments (GGC) that are set to cover the period 2026-30.

It also notes the RAF's plan to achieve net zero emissions by 2040 - a decade ahead of the UK's 2050 target, which it said "proves that net zero ambition exists within the defence".

Chair of the Defence Committee, Tobias Ellwood, MP, said the target was "simply not ambitious enough" and that "work remains to be done" for the Department do ramp up its climate efforts.

"The MoD should ensure that its targets are sufficiently demanding," he said. "A target that can be reached by the decarbonisation of the National Grid alone is simply not ambitious enough for the challenge we face. Sitting back and doing nothing cannot be a valid option for such a high-emitting area of government."

In addition to setting more ambitious goals, the report calls on the MoD to measure a much broader range of its greenhouse gas sources in order to provide a more accurate picture of own carbon footprint, describing the Department's current reporting of emissions as "too opaque". It points out that present MoD targets do not take into account service family accommodation and fuel used by the services, which it said made up a "large portion" of its true emissions.

It also calls on top-level budget holders across the Department to better measure progress by reporting their emissions separately and publicly. And, it recommends a return to publishing a standalone annual review of the MoD's sustainability performance - which has not been published since 2018 - and advises that these figures are independently verified.

Developing a more robust reporting system for defence emissions presents a major opportunity for the MoD to "demonstrate global leadership" and provide "an international gold standard", the report states.

To oversee such work, meanwhile, the report suggests the MoD appoint a dedicated climate change director dedicated to coordinating a more ambitious decarbonisation strategy as well as holding separate commands and organisations across the Department to account for its progress in reducing emissions.

Ellwood said that while some positive progress has been made on climate action at the Department, there is "much more that the MoD can do to play its part."

"Maintaining the UK's military capabilities must be given primacy and cannot be subject to compromise," he added. "However, the MoD must not hide behind maintaining capabilities as an excuse to avoid making progress elsewhere."

In particular, he noted that the scope for improving emissions from the defence estate is "huge", but acknowledged that this may require investment.

"Climate change is a long-term challenge that will impact generations, but strong action is needed now," he added. "The MoD can play an important role in delivering net zero - it just needs to show leadership and ambition."

Growing geopolitical tensions in recent years, such as those between the West and China, and particularly between the West and Russia following the war in Ukraine, has shone a stronger spotlight on the UK's defence capabilities and its approach to international peacekeeping.

Meanwhile, with climate change impacts set to worsen significantly in the coming decades, creating knock on effects for resource and food security, the report also warns of the "profound" impact of global warming on UK security going forward.

In a statement today, the government said it would "consider the report's recommendations, several of which align with work already being undertaken across Defence and we will respond in due course"

"The UK has decarbonised faster than any other G7 country and we are working towards our net zero ambition whilst maintaining military capability," it added. "This includes through initiatives such as sustainable aviation fuel, the electrification of vehicles and piloting of solar farms."

